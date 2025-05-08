Ondo Guber: Appeal Court dismisses Edema’s suit against Aiyedatiwa, Deputy’s victory

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Court of Appeal sitting in Akure, Ondo State, has dismissed the appeal filed by Olugbenga Edema, the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) candidate, challenging the victory of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his deputy, Dr. Olayide Adelami, in the November 16 governorship election.

In a unanimous decision, the appellate court upheld the earlier judgment of the Federal High Court, which had dismissed Edema’s suit challenging the validity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary that produced Aiyedatiwa as the party’s candidate.

The judgment was read by Justice Oyebisi Omoleye on behalf of the three-man panel. The court, presided over by Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke, based its decision on Edema’s failure to comply with an earlier court order.

Details of the Case: Edema, represented by his lawyer Mr. Abayomi Ojo, had sought a court order compelling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to withdraw the nomination of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Dr. Olayide Adelami as APC candidates. He asked the court to interpret the applicability of Section 15 of the Third Schedule to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) regarding their nomination.

The suit listed Edema and NNPP as plaintiffs, with Aiyedatiwa, Adelami, INEC, and the APC as defendants.

Justice Adegoke ruled that the removal of NNPP’s name as a plaintiff rendered the suit ineffective, leading to its dismissal.

Appeal and Verdict: Unhappy with the decision, Edema appealed, requesting that the Court of Appeal assume jurisdiction and overturn the Federal High Court’s decision.

At the appeal hearing:

Abayomi Ojo represented Edema.

Prince Onwjeome appeared for INEC.

Johnson Samuel represented the APC.

Adesoji Adedoyin stood for Governor Aiyedatiwa.

Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN) represented the Deputy Governor.

SK Idowu appeared for the NNPP.

The respondents argued that the appeal lacked merit and was an abuse of court process, urging the court to dismiss it.

In a unanimous verdict, the three-man appeal panel resolved all issues against Edema, dismissing the appeal for lack of merit and abuse of court process. The court awarded a ₦1 million fine to each respondent.

Dr. Remi Olatubora (SAN) hailed the judgment, stating that Edema’s case was an abuse of court process, noting that a similar case had already been dismissed by the same court.

“Going forward, our system must be reformed to prevent baseless suits like this. The time wasted in litigating this case could have been better spent. Justice has been served with the dismissal of the case and the ₦1 million fine awarded to each respondent,” Olatubora stated.

Dr. Kayode Ajulo (SAN), the Attorney General and Justice Commissioner of Ondo State, commended the judges for their courage and thoroughness.

“This judgment reaffirms the people’s mandate reposed in Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa. We need to focus on moving Ondo State forward instead of endless litigation,” he added.

Ajulo further urged unity among the people of the state, emphasizing that ongoing litigation was counterproductive to the state’s progress.

“What we should be discussing now is how to move Ondo State forward, not wasting time on frivolous court cases,” he concluded.