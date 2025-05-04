Ondo farmers protest alleged destruction, forceful takeover of farmland by private firm

— Finger Tinubu, Aiyedatiwa’s Aides

— “We Have C of O for Acquired Lands,” Says Tinubu’s Aide

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Aggrieved farmers in Ondo State protested over the alleged forceful takeover and destruction of their farmlands at the Oluwa Forest Reserve in Odigbo council area. The protest took place over the weekend, with placard-carrying farmers shutting down the Lagos/Ore highway. They accused the private firm SAO Agro-Allied Services Limited, in collaboration with the state government, of destroying their plantations.

The farmers allege that SAO Agro-Allied Services, owned by Ayo Sotinrin, Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture (BOA), is being aided by Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa on Agriculture and Agric-business.

Some of the protest placards read:

“Ayo Sotinrin Is Using Govt Power On Poor Farmers”

“Tinubu Save Farmers From Sotinrin”

“SAO Belongs To Ayo Sotinrin, MD, Bank of Agric”

“Rotimi Wemimo Must Go”

“Farmers Have Rights To Life”

Spokesperson for the farmers, Musafiu Irewolede, alleged that the private firm forcibly evicted the farmers from the forest reserves by destroying their crops. He said the company claimed to have purchased over 10,000 hectares of farmland from the state government.

Irewolede explained, “This development is in violation of a court order that restrains the state government and the private firm from evicting farmers from the forest reserves.”

He continued, “On April 28, 2025, while our leaders, including Mr. Abayomi Isinleye, were lured to Akure for a supposed peace meeting by Mr. Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, SAO Agro-Allied Services drove bulldozers into our farms and began destroying our cocoa plantations. They claimed they had purchased 10,000 hectares of the State Forest Reserve from the Ondo State Government, the same government that has been collecting rents from us every year.”

The farmers revealed that since 2019, they have been paying ₦20,000 per rope to farm on the land and have challenged the government’s actions in court. They received an injunction halting the destruction of their farms, but it was ignored.

Irewolede added, “The government sold our farmlands to SAO Agro-Allied Services, and we were shocked to see bulldozers destroying our crops last week. Ayo Sotinrin, appointed by President Bola Tinubu, is behind the purchase of the land, with the support of Governor Aiyedatiwa’s aide, Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola.”

The farmers also stated that the government has been taxing them for over 20 years, collecting multiple levies such as rent, security fees, and money for identity cards, yet they continue to face eviction. “We will not accept this injustice,” Irewolede declared.

Another farmer, Felix Adeniyi, lamented that the forceful takeover would worsen the conditions of farmers in the state. He stated, “At least 15,000 farmers will be displaced by this development. The land has been our livelihood for many families.”

Adeniyi called on Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa to remove Mr. Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, accusing him of prioritizing private interests over the welfare of farmers. He also demanded the resignation of Ayo Sotinrin as the MD of the Bank of Agriculture, citing a conflict of interest. Adeniyi urged President Bola Tinubu to remove Sotinrin if he does not resign.

In response, Ayo Sotinrin, Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, denied that SAO Agro-Allied Services was dispossessing farmers of their land. He explained that the company had processed the land allocation, paid all necessary fees, and obtained a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) for the land.

Sotinrin stated, “We are engaging in large-scale commercial agriculture, and we need to ensure that our land records are accurate. The land we are using has a Certificate of Occupancy issued by the government. We have also offered compensation to the farmers and proposed giving them 3,000 hectares of land to cultivate.”

However, Sotinrin acknowledged encountering farmers who were farming on the land illegally when it was accessed.

Efforts to obtain comments from Rotimi Wemimo Akinsola, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Aiyedatiwa, were unsuccessful.