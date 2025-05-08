Ondo court remands self acclaimed monarch, two others over illegal installation 

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure Chief Magistrate Court in Ondo state, has ordered a self acclaimed traditional ruler, Adekolajo Aladeseyi and two chiefs; Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle to be remanded in custody for instigating crisis in Ijare in Ifedore council area of the State.

They were arraigned before the court by the Police for allegedly installing Aladeseyi as the monarch of the vacant stool of the Olujare of Ijare in Ifedore council area of the state.

Police Prosecutor, Babatunde Ajiboye, in the charges against them, accused the suspects of conduct likely to cause breach of peace and deliberately flouting the chief law of the state.

The charge read “That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence and Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on the 15th day of April, 2025 at about 1:00 am at Ijare town within the Jurisdiction of the Honourable Court did conspire together to commit misdemeanor to wit conduct likely to cause breach of public peace and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 517 (A) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. 1 Laws of Ondo State ,Nigeria, 2006.”

“That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on the same date, time and place at about the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner likely to cause breach Public peace by illegally and purport to install one Adekolajo Aladese as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval of the Ondo State Executive Council of Chief and thereby committed an offense contrary to punishable under Section 249 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

“That you Adekolajo Aladeseyi, Fasore Lawrence, Ajidahun, Adegbenro Akanle and others at large on the same date, time and place at the aforementioned Magisterial district did install or purport to install Adekolajo Aladeseyi as the Olujare of Ijare without the approval by the Ondo State Executive Council of Chiefs and thereby committed an offense contrary to and punishable under Section 15(1) (2) (a) (b) of the Ondo State Chiefs Law Cap. 27 Vol.1 Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.”

The accused persons, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge preferred against them.

Ajiboye said he has seven witnesses to present as witnesses and that there are proofs of evidences to be presented during the trial.

The lead counsel to the suspects, Mr Adelanke Akinrata asked the court to grant bail to them in liberal terms.

Akinrata said the application is premised on section 36 sub 5 of the 1999 constitution as amended.

The defendants, he said “are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty according to Section 146 sub 1 of Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL). Akinrata said the essence of bail is to ensure the presence and guarantee of the accused to stand trial before the court.

The counsel assured the court that the suspects would be available during trial.

Akinrata added that the accused would not tamper with the investigation which had long been concluded.

According to him they are responsible chiefs in the community who would not plunge the community into crisis.

However, one of the kingmakers, Chief Wemimo Olaniran said there would be a crisis in the town if the accused persons were granted bail by the court.

He said there was a detachment of police to maintain peace in the town over the Obaship crisis.

Olaniran, said his colleagues are living in fear of being attacked by hoodlums loyal to the self-styled monarch.

He said that granting him bail would lead to impunity as other princes in the town would install themselves as monarchs of the community.

The trail chief Magistrate Jaiyeola Ogungade has adjourned the ruling on the bail application to May 12.

Ogungade ordered that the suspects be remanded in custody pending the determination of the application.