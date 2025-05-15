Ondo APC chieftain abduction: We’re not aware of ransom negotiations – Police

The Nigeria Police Force

The Police in Ondo State have denied knowledge of ransom negotiations between the abductors of the All Progressives Congress(APC) chieftain, Mr Nelson Adepoyigi and his family members.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Adepoyigi, the Chairman of Ward 5 in Ose Local Government Area, was kidnapped on Monday evening at the entrance of his farm located on Ifon-Owo road.

DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the police spokesperson in the state, while responding to the ransom negotiations on Thursday, said it was without the knowledge of the police.

Ayanlade also said the police were not aware of the alleged seizure of two persons who volunteered to deliver a N5 million ransom for the release of the party chieftain.

“I don’t have any update about who was kidnapped again when they wanted to pay ransom.

“And I don’t know if there’s any attempt of ransom negotiation. All I know is that our men have been combing bushes and doing all they can to rescue the victim.

“So, I did not know anything about ransom negotiations,” he said.

NAN gathered that the kidnappers had seized two persons who volunteered to deliver N5 million ransom and food items for the release of the APC chieftain.

A family source who pleaded anonymity, said that the kidnappers had earlier demanded N100 million and reduced it to N5 million and food items.

He explained that the abductors were now demanding another N30 million ransom to release the APC chieftain and the seized two volunteers; Bayode Loco and Isimeri.

“Mr Bayode Loco and Isimeri took the ransom to them as agreed during negotiations but are now being held by the same kidnappers.

“They(kidnappers) have now turned around to demand a fresh N30 million ransom before they can release them,” the source disclosed.

The Chairman of Ose Local Government, Mr Kolapo Ojo, confirmed the earlier negotiations saying the ransom had been reduced to N5 million and food items.

Ojo, however, expressed concerns over the turn of events and appealed for calm while security efforts were intensified.