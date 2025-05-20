Ondo Amotekun rescues 10-year-old boy from child traffickers, organ harvesters

We won’t allow criminality thrive in Osun - Amotekun Commander

…Suspects Arrested in Major Crackdown

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Operatives of the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, have rescued a 10-year-old boy, Eriponmile Omolewo, from a syndicate allegedly involved in child trafficking and organ harvesting.

The boy was abducted from the Ijoka area of Akure, the state capital, and traced to a hospital in the eastern part of Nigeria, where he had already been declared medically fit for organ harvesting before he was rescued.

Speaking to journalists, the Commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, said the corps acted swiftly following a distress call from the boy’s community.

“We received a distress call from the Ijoka Davog area that Eriponmile had been kidnapped. Within 48 hours, our indicators showed he was already outside the state,” Adeleye said.

“We deployed our dragnet and plainclothes operatives. By the grace of God, we were able to locate him in a hospital in the East and safely bring him back to be reunited with his parents.”

Adeleye disclosed that several suspected members of the trafficking and organ harvesting syndicate have been arrested. Those in custody include Amaka Ngozi, Ifeanyi, Adaeze Kenneth, Etose, Omolara, and two others still being tracked.

According to him, the syndicate has been operating for a long time, with many children already kidnapped for rituals and organ trade.

In a shocking confession, Amaka Kenneth, 35, admitted to being part of the illegal operation.

“I used to sell clothes before my husband died. Now I take babies to a motherless babies’ home in Onitsha and sell each for ₦500,000,” she confessed.

Another woman, whose identity was not fully disclosed, admitted to selling her own child.

“I gave them my son — Jessica, Segun, and Ojo. I sold my one-year-old baby for ₦500,000. But after tests, they said he was AS genotype and couldn’t be used.”

The father of the rescued boy, Mr. Eriseun Omolewo, expressed deep gratitude to the Ondo State Government and Amotekun for their prompt intervention.

“We had been searching for my son since last Tuesday. Today, to the glory of God, they called to say he had been found. I appreciate Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and Amotekun for their effort,” he said.

The rescue highlights the growing threat of child trafficking and organ harvesting across Nigeria and the urgent need for more robust child protection measures.

Authorities say investigations are ongoing and more arrests are expected as the syndicate’s network is dismantled.