Oluwatoyin Alabi Applauds an Earnest Revolution: Six years of steady progress in Kwara State

As Kwara State marks the sixth anniversary of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq’s administration, tributes continue to pour in, celebrating a tenure defined by impactful governance and visible development.

Among the voices of commendation is that of Dr. Oluwatoyin Alabi, President General of the Igbaja Progressive Union National Executive Council and Managing Director of The Promise, who praised the governor’s leadership as an “earnest revolution.”

In a congratulatory statement, Dr. Alabi lauded Governor AbdulRazaq for what she described as “six years of steady progress,” noting that the governor’s tenure has been marked by fiscal responsibility, developmental focus, and a people-first approach to governance.

“In an era often clouded by noise and performative governance,” she said, “Your Excellency has distinguished yourself through thoughtful execution and a clear sense of duty.” She highlighted key achievements such as the rehabilitation of over 200 kilometers of rural roads, the implementation of the KwaraLEARN education reform, improvements in grassroots healthcare infrastructure, and the expansion of the state’s health insurance scheme.

Governor Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Dr. Alabi also praised the governor’s leadership style, describing him as unassuming, measured, and deeply responsive to the needs of the people. “You embody a rare kind of leadership—one that earns quiet respect rather than demands it,” she added.

Turning to the citizens of Kwara, Dr. Alabi acknowledged their support and shared optimism. “Our growing confidence and civic optimism are not misplaced—they are the fruits of visible progress and steady hands,” she said.

As the state commemorates this milestone, Dr. Alabi joined other well-meaning citizens in celebrating what she termed “a journey of renewal” and expressed hope for even greater accomplishments in the years to come.