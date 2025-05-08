Oluwakemi Adenuga: A beacon of medical excellence where precision meets compassion

By Rasheed Olanrewaju

According to the World Health Organization, Universal Health Coverage (UHC) ensures that everyone has access to quality health services without financial hardship. It is a vital component of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, specifically Goal 3.8, which emphasizes financial risk protection, access to essential health-care services, and affordable, safe, and effective medications and vaccines for all.

However, these essential healthcare services often remain out of reach for grassroots communities without consistent advocacy and sensitization efforts. Achieving a robust health system requires holistic practitioners committed to integrating people-centered care that meets priority health needs.

Dr. Oluwakemi Adenuga, a Nigerian anesthesiologist and dedicated public health advocate, exemplifies this commitment. A consummate professional whose career spans multiple continents, Dr. Adenuga is a specialist in anesthesia, pain management, and critical care—a crucial role that ensures patient safety and comfort during surgical procedures.

Born in Ijebu-Igbo, Ogun State, to a nurse anesthetist and an educationist, Dr. Adenuga was raised in a household that deeply valued health and education. For Dr. Adenuga, ‘Great things can come from small places’ is not just a saying but a reality—a mantra she embodies as she works to bridge the gap between advanced medical expertise and grassroots healthcare delivery.

A graduate of Ternopil National Medical University in Ukraine, where she earned her MD at the top of her class, Dr. Adenuga’s career trajectory underscores a lifelong commitment to service. From organizing health education sessions in remote villages to serving as a general physician, her focus has always been on impact over prestige.

Today, Dr. Adenuga practices as an anesthesiologist with a global outlook, striving to elevate perioperative care in both advanced and resource-constrained settings. She completed the University of Minnesota’s Global Online Pain Fellowship, gaining expertise under the mentorship of leading experts in pain management and perioperative care. She further honed her skills through exposure to US practice and collaborating on global health projects at Massachusetts General Hospital in the United States.

Dr. Adenuga’s academic and professional journey reflects her commitment to advanced medical training and impactful public health initiatives. She has completed specialized training in media and information literacy from UNESCO/Athabasca University, advanced behavioral science in public policy through the World Bank, and leadership and management in health at the University of Washington. Furthering her expertise in pain management, she completed the University of Minnesota’s Global Online Pain Fellowship in March 2025, under the guidance of globally recognized experts.

Outside the operating room, Dr. Adenuga is also a published author of two health-focused books, using her platform to champion public health education and advocacy. She has appeared on television and radio as a health guest speaker, using her voice to promote health literacy and preventive care.

A fervent advocate of CPR training, she has organized community training sessions for athletic clubs, university students, and secondary school students. “CPR should be a love language everyone can speak,” she asserts, emphasizing the life-saving power of timely intervention.

Dr. Adenuga’s vision is to inspire the next generation of anesthesiologists by serving as a faculty member at a prestigious academic institution, where she can blend research, clinical practice, and mentorship. Her rise from a small town in Ogun State to international prominence exemplifies the transformative impact of education, advocacy, and relentless dedication to healthcare equity.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Adenuga says, ‘Great things can come from small places.’ It is a sentiment that fuels her mission to drive positive change, not just in academic circles but at the grassroots level where healthcare is most needed.

Rasheed Olanrewaju writes from lagos