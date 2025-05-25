Oloku felicitates Ashakah on birthday anniversary

The Special Adviser to the Chairman of Isoko North Local Government, Comr. Erero Oloku, has extended warm felicitations to the Chairman Maro-Kana Group of companies , Engr. Orobosa Ashakah, on the occasion of his birthday anniversary today, 25th May 2025.

In a heartfelt congratulatory message to the former Isoko North House of Assembly aspirant and renowned businessman, Comr. Erero described Engr. Ashakah as a destiny helper and great philanthropist who has transformed countless lives not just within Isoko Nation but far beyond.

He praised Ashakah as a dedicated and dogged leader who has distinguished himself through selfless services to his people, particularly during his tenure as the Interim President of the Isoko National Youth Assembly.

“Engr. Ashakah is a beacon of hope to young people who truly believe in the power of change,” Erero stated.

“On behalf of my family,” he added, “I sincerely celebrate you on this special day and pray that God continues to bless you for your unwavering support to me and my family over the years.”

“Birthdays come once a year, but you deserve to be celebrated every single day for your kind heart and impact on humanity”, he said.