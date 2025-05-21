Okun people raise alarm over insecurity in Kogi West

By Boluwaji Obahopo, Lokoja

The Okun Development Association (ODA), the umbrella socio-cultural union of the Yoruba-speaking people of Kogi State, has raised alarm over rising insecurity in Kogi West, calling on the state and federal governments to take urgent action.

This follows a surge in kidnappings, robberies, and killings across Okunland, including the recent abduction of a first-class monarch, Oba James Dada Ogunyanda, from his palace in Okoloke, Yagba West Local Government Area, alongside four others. Three local hunters were also reportedly killed in the same community.

ODA President-General, Akenson Rotimi, in a statement released on Wednesday, expressed grave concern over the deteriorating security situation.

“Our people no longer feel safe returning home. Business owners are shutting down, and farmers are afraid to go to their farms. The impact on our socio-economic activities is devastating,” he said.

Akenson highlighted how markets have emptied, businesses are struggling, and agricultural activities have stalled. He acknowledged the efforts of security agencies, including the police and military, but stressed the crucial role of community-led initiatives such as hunters and vigilante groups in maintaining order.

He gave a timeline of violent incidents, dating back to May 2, 2021, when Commissioner Solomon Adegbayo was killed and Pius Kolawole, then Yagba West chairman, was abducted. He noted that insecurity in the area has only worsened since then.

Despite the ODA’s efforts—including a Stakeholders Security Summit held on March 28, 2025, in Kabba—the crisis persists. The summit brought together stakeholders to propose community-based solutions, including the profiling of settlers in Okunland to detect potential threats.

Following the summit, the ODA’s Security Implementation Committee met recently in Abuja to review the situation. The committee received updates on ongoing security breaches and condemned the abduction of Oba Ogunyanda and the killing of local hunters who attempted to rescue him.

“While security agencies are doing their best, their efforts are yet to produce the desired results,” the committee observed.

To address the crisis, the ODA announced several immediate actions:

Mobilization of hunters and vigilantes into the bush to rescue the kidnapped monarch.

Financial assistance to families of hunters who died in active duty as a morale booster for others still serving.

Health insurance for hunters and vigilantes to cover hazards encountered during operations.

Comprehensive profiling of residents in Okun communities, led by traditional rulers, using a standard template currently being developed.

The ODA reaffirmed its commitment to working with government and law enforcement agencies to develop long-term solutions. It also called on the Kogi State Commissioner of Police and other security operatives to step up efforts against kidnappings, robberies, and violent crimes.

The statement urged traditional rulers to support these initiatives and collaborate with authorities to tackle the region’s security challenges.

“We remain committed to restoring peace and security to Okunland. We urge all residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Together, we can reclaim our communities,” Akenson concluded.