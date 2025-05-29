Okumagba congratulates Oborevwori on 2nd year anniversary, says governor has been impactful

Prominent Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State and former Commissioner for Finance, Olorogun Bernard Okumagba, has applauded the first two years of Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration as “impactful”, adding that it “evokes signs of better things to come.”

In a press statement congratulating the governor on his second year anniversary, Olorogun Okumagba stated that: “His Excellency, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, has changed the landscape of Delta State with roads, bridges and investments in other infrastructure across the state. I am particularly pleased with his work especially in Warri, Uvwie and environs given the outstanding infrastructural projects such as the bridges that he has embarked on, which together upon completion will change the aesthetics and address traffic congestion in the area.” He commended the governor for “walking the talk of his MORE agenda by doing more in several sectors and giving Deltans across the state hope of more economic and social progress.”

Olorogun Okumagba expressed confidence in Governor Sheriff Oborevwori to deliver on the people’s expectations and advised him not to rest on his oars but continue with the fervour with which he commenced his administration 2 years ago.

Olorogun Okumagba commended the governor’s efforts at attracting investment and providing jobs for young Deltans. Emphasizing the need to build structures that stimulate job creation, Okumagba said the government’s efforts at skills development and credit support were commendable and needs to be scaled up to an integrated plan that engages local and foreign investors for an overall massive impact on jobs to grow the economy of Delta State.

He added that attention should be paid to attracting new investments especially in manufacturing and processing. “Given our huge natural resources, we can take advantage of the improvement in infrastructure to make Delta the economic production hub of Nigeria,” Olorogun Okumagba stated.

Olorogun Okumagba urged all Deltans to rally behind Governor Oborevwori and work together towards building a stronger, more united, and more prosperous Delta State.