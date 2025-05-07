Okporoko lauds Tompolo, TANTITA, for sustaining war against oil theft

The Executive Assistant on Security Matters to Governor of Delta State, Ambassador (Chief) Godwin Okporoko, has commended High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo, Chairman, Tantita Security Services Limited, Chief Keston Pondi, Managing Director and Chief Tare Pondi, General Manager, Operations, for sustaining the fight against oil theft in Niger Delta.

Okporoko, President General, Owahwa Community Development Committee, in OML34, Delta State, gave the commendation on Wednesday in Warri, Delta State.

The prominent Urhobo leader, noted that Tompolo through Tantita Security Services Limited has impacted positively the lives of youths in Niger Delta, particularly in it’s area of operations.

Okporoko pointed that Tantita has created massive employment for youths across the various host communities, noting that restive youths have been gainfully employed by Tantita, thereby reducing crime in the society.

He appreciated Tantita’s corporate social responsibility and efforts being made by the security company in enlightening the youths to shun crime and pipeline vavandalization.

The chieftain of All Progressives Congress APC in Ughelli South Local Government Area, urged stakeholders and leaders from oil producing communities to continue to support Tantita to completely end oil theft in the region.

“ As a community leader from host Community, I am commending High Chief Government Ekpemupolo alias Tompolo and Chief Keston Pondi for removing thousands of restive youths from the streets, and gave them employments. The youths employed by Tantita are happy as well”