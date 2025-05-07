Ojokoro LCDA aspirant, Ajibola Larinde woos stakeholders with rapid development agenda

Chioma Okoye

A leading All Progressive Congress (APC) Local Government Chairmanship aspirant who is the youngest in the forthcoming party primaries, Honourable Ajibola Sulaiman Larinde has pledged to leverage innovation and purposeful leadership to elevate Ojokoro Local Council Development Authority.

The 31 year-old politician also strongly canvassed party delegates to the primaries to embrace inclusivity by giving the youth a chance. He also urged them to align with his people-oriented manifesto to accelerate development in the council.

The youngest candidate among the 432 aspirants cleared by the party for the primaries made this disclosure while unveiling his 8-point manifesto the media, stakeholders and supporters at his campaign secretariat in his wards.

According to him, “This is not just another election. It’s a chance to choose fresh ideas, proven capacity, and true grassroots love. I’m not a stranger to you—I grew up here, I work for Lagos, and I’m ready to work for Ojokoro. Together, we can create jobs, fix roads, support businesses, and build a future that works for everyone.”

The graduate of Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from Crawford University identified key pillars that will help uplift Ojokoro LCDA and they include – accountability, skills and acquisition, youth and women empowerment, education, infrastructure, healthcare, security and governance.

He explained, “I’m not just seeking office; I am stepping forward with a bold, honest intention to serve and transform our LCDA into a model of people-centered development. Having worked with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, I’ve seen firsthand what happens when the right structures meet sincere leadership: businesses grow, lives improve, and communities thrive.

“I have brought funding to underserved communities, empowered jobseekers, supported women, and created pathways for thousands to become self-reliant. Now, I am bringing that experience home to Ojokoro.”

Larinde commands a large follower-ship among stakeholders and supporters within the council and beyond. He has served meritoriously at the Government Relations and Stakeholder Management department of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF). His contributed to securing funding for 15,000 small businesses as well as the training of over 100,000 youths. This was in addition to supporting thousands of women and vulnerable residents.

On how he will leverage his robust LSETF experience, he disclosed, “I’ll establish the Ojokoro Local Enterprise Support Unit—to fund and mentor businesses. I’ll launch Ojokoro Employability Bootcamps, modeled after LSETF’s job placement programs. I’ll also create a database of skilled youth so we can link them to job opportunities and startups.

With my network at the state level, I’ll ensure Ojokoro is not left behind in any state-wide development plan.”