Oil Theft: Lagos NSCDC operatives bust gang hideouts, recover 70 Kegs, sacks of PMS in Badagry

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has recovered large quantities of illegal Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) stored in kegs, sacks, and plastic containers in the Badagry area of Lagos State.

The seizure was made by men of the Badagry Division during a routine surveillance and patrol operation targeting suspected oil vandals in the early hours of Monday, May 26, 2025, at about 4:50 a.m.

Led by Chief Superintendent Ekunola Gbenga, the patrol recovered the following items: 70 yellow kegs of 25 liters each, One 15-liter keg, One 10-liter keg, Six 5-liter kegs, 250 large and 70 small plastic bottles, Three small sacks of PMS, One motorcycle seat, One tank

The State Commandant of NSCDC Lagos State Command, Mr. Adedotun Keshinro, praised his personnel for the successful operation in Badagry and reiterated his zero-tolerance policy towards oil pipeline vandalism, product siphoning, and other economic sabotage by unscrupulous actors in the state.

Keshinro explained that the operation was based on credible and actionable intelligence from residents of Badagry. The intelligence helped personnel thwart a planned attempt by vandals to smuggle illegally obtained petroleum products to neighboring countries around Badagry.

He further noted that the seizure aligns with the broader efforts of the NSCDC Commandant General, Dr. Ahmed Audu, to eliminate economic saboteurs, vandals, and oil thieves undermining the nation’s downstream oil sector.

The Commandant also emphasized that NSCDC has intensified intelligence gathering and operational strategies to prevent such criminal activities, especially with the upcoming Sallah celebrations.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing. The Lagos State Commandant has directed the relevant departments to take necessary actions and ensure that the fleeing culprits are apprehended and brought to justice as soon as possible,” Keshinro stated.