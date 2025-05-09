Ogun State Set to Host National Sports Festival, Invites Nation to the Gateway Games  Experience 

Ogun State, the Gateway State, is poised to welcome the nation as it proudly hosts the much-anticipated National Sports Festival 2025, aptly themed the Gateway Games.

This prestigious event, long regarded as Nigeria’s own Olympics, will bring together athletes, coaches, officials, fans, and dignitaries from across the federation for a grand celebration of sportsmanship, culture, and national unity.

Governor Dapo Abiodun, in reaffirming the state’s readiness, described the upcoming edition as one that will set a new benchmark in the history of the festival. He noted that Ogun State’s preparations were not just strategic but intentional, as part of the administration’s broader vision to reposition the state as a hub for tourism, culture, security, and economic opportunity.

“We are very deliberate about it,” the governor stated. “We developed infrastructures, improved massively on security and other areas, then we moved onto tourism and also sports.” These preparations, he explained, are a testament to the government’s belief in the power of sport to unify, inspire, and drive development. Unlike previous editions, the Gateway Games will feature, for the first time in the festival’s history, a fully centralised Games Village that will house over 10,000 athletes and officials.

This Olympic-style model, as described by the governor, will not only foster togetherness but also significantly ease logistics and coordination. “It’s going to be a Games Village, and that’s like Olympics standard,” he affirmed. “We have also put the best security and transportation in place to ensure smooth transit to and from the Games Village and the venues for all the events.”

The state’s dedication to safety has been reinforced by assurances of maximum security. Governor Abiodun emphasised that Ogun remains one of the most secure states in the country and that the safety of all guests, athletes, and residents is non-negotiable. With state-of-the-art surveillance and strategic partnerships with law enforcement, every measure is being taken to ensure a peaceful and successful event.

In further highlighting the state’s commitment to elevating the profile of Nigerian sports, the governor announced the appointment of national sports icons such as Chief Segun Odegbami (as Grand Ambassador), Olympic gold medalist Tobi Amusan, and boxing champion Anthony Joshua

as key figures in promoting the Games and inspiring the next generation. Their involvement, he noted, reflects the festival’s goal of fostering not just competition, but aspiration.

But this is not just a sporting event, it is a gateway to experience Ogun in its entirety. The Gateway Games 2025 promises to be as much a cultural showcase as a contest of athletic excellence. As the energy of the tracks, courts, and fields electrifies the air, guests will also have the chance to explore the depth of Ogun State’s heritage. From the legendary climb up Olumo Rock to the bustling dye pits of the Adire markets in Abeokuta, from the spiritual reverence of the Birikisu Sugbo Shrine to the serene escape of the OOPL Wildlife Park, Ogun stands ready to welcome Nigerians into a cultural and historical journey like no other.

The festival is expected to run from May 16 to May 31, with various venues across the state ready to host what is anticipated to be the most remarkable edition yet. As Nigeria counts down to this historic convergence, the Ogun State Government extends a warm invitation to all citizens, stakeholders, and lovers of sport and culture to be part of a festival where excellence meets experience, and tradition meets triumph.

The Gateway Games 2025 will not only ignite a spirit of competition but will also reaffirm Ogun State’s position, not just as the Gateway to the Nigerian economy, but as a rising force in the nation’s cultural and sporting renaissance.