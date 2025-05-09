Ogugu Ntu-egbenese community symbolizes unity, grace in Ntuegbenese history — Jim Nwobodo

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – Former Governor of old Anambra State, Senator Jim Ifeanyichukwu Nwobodo, has described the Ogugu Ntu-egbenese Ancient Kingdom as a symbol of unity and grace within the Ntuegbenese clan, highlighting its historic importance to the community and his personal connection to it.

Senator Nwobodo made this remark on Friday during his 85th birthday celebration when the traditional ruler of the community, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Aloysius Chidozie Ogbonna Jnr., Ubojene II of Ogugu Ntu-egbenese Ancient Kingdom, along with his subjects, paid him a courtesy visit to mark the occasion.

The former governor expressed deep affection for Ogugu, acknowledging its leadership role in the Ntuegbenese clan.

“Ogugu holds a unique place in our collective history. Each time I reflect on the values and unity that once defined the old Anambra, Ogugu comes to mind as a shining light within the Ntuegbenese fold,” he said.

Senator Nwobodo commended the spirit of unity and intellectual prowess of the Ogugu people, adding that their humility and sense of purpose had been evident for decades.

“There’s something about the people of Ogugu—their humility, their intellect, and their sense of purpose—that makes them stand out. I’ve known this for decades, and that knowledge has not changed,” he remarked.

He also lauded Igwe Ogbonna Jnr. for his exemplary leadership, describing him as a capable leader not just for Ogugu but for the entire Ntuegbenese clan.

“Igwe Aloysius is a man who speaks with reason and leads with clarity. I have watched him grow into a voice of direction for his people, and I have no doubt that he will steer the affairs of the clan with wisdom,” he added.

Senator Nwobodo pledged his continued support for Igwe Ogbonna’s leadership, expressing optimism that unity among the 32 communities under the Ntuegbenese clan would foster strength and harmony.

Symbolic Presentation and Tribute

During the visit, Igwe Ogbonna Jnr., Ubojene II, who also serves as the Akajiofo Ntuegbenese, presented a birthday gift to Senator Nwobodo on behalf of the Ogugu Ntu-egbenese Ancient Kingdom and the entire Ntuegbenese Clan.

He described Nwobodo as a “leader, father, and true son of Ogugu Ntu-egbenese Ancient Kingdom,” whose legacy as a governor and statesman continues to resonate across Enugu and Anambra States.

The Igwe emphasized that as a mid-octogenarian, Senator Nwobodo now holds a revered position as a father figure within the clan and beyond.

“Your Excellency, the light you lit decades ago has continued to guide not just our path, but the hopes of those yet unborn. We are here not just to celebrate your age, but to honour your relevance,” Igwe Ogbonna Jnr. stated.

He added that Senator Nwobodo’s life embodies values of integrity, wisdom, and generational impact, making him an enduring source of inspiration for the people of Ntuegbenese.