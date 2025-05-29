‘Offboarding begins immediately’: Elon Musk leaving role in Trump administration – White House

Musk

The White House has confirmed that Billionaire Tech Entrepreneur, Elon Musk is leaving his role in the Trump administration.

Elon Musk revealed on X that his scheduled time as a “special government employee” is coming to an end.

Musk had led the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency, with the ambition of sacking federal workers and cutting red tape.

“I would like to thank President Donald Trump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” he wrote.

A White House official has confirmed that the reports are accurate, and his “offboarding” is beginning immediately.

According to the Reuters news agency, Musk’s exit was decided “at a senior staff level” – and he did not have a formal conversation with the president before making his announcement on X.

It came hours after Elon Musk’s father told Sky News that his son is “not a very good politician”.

But speaking to Gillian Joseph on The World, Errol Musk insisted there was “no rift between Elon and Donald Trump”.

Musk’s time at DOGE was controversial, with drastic cuts to America’s humanitarian efforts sparking particular criticism.

Questions have also been raised about whether this department has actually saved taxpayers as much money as suggested.

Musk initially had ambitions to slash government spending by $2trn (£1.5trn) – but this was dramatically reduced to $1trn (£750bn) and then to just $150bn (£111bn).

The 53-year-old – who famously brought his son X Æ A-12 to the Oval Office – also expressed frustration about resistance to his ideas, and endured clashes with other senior members of the Trump administration.

By law, status as a “special government employee” means he could only serve for a maximum of 130 days, which would have lapsed on 30 May.

Nonetheless, Musk has insisted that DOGE will continue to seek savings in his absence – and its mission “will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government”.

The world’s richest man had been facing increasing pressure to divert attention back to his businesses, which include the electric vehicle maker Tesla, the social network X, and SpaceX.

Hours earlier, Sky News’ US partner CNBC reported that a group of Tesla investors had written an open letter demanding the entrepreneur spend at least 40 hours a week working at the company.

Errol Musk denied that his son had taken his eye off the ball when it comes to his companies – noting that Tesla’s share price has surged by 100% over the past 12 months.

“There’s absolutely no problem. Every third car in the US is a Tesla,” he added.

It comes one day after Mr Musk criticised the centrepiece of Mr Trump’s legislative agenda, saying he was “disappointed” by what the president calls his “big beautiful bill”.