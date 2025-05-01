Oborevwori’s Defection To APC: A Strategic Move For Delta’s Greater Good — Ahon

.Carpets Ezeagwu, Labour Party

The Delta State Government has described Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s recent defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a well-considered and patriotic decision aimed at fostering stronger federal collaboration and accelerating development across the state.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sir Festus Ahon, made this known in response to comments by the Labour Party’s South-South Vice Chairman, Mr. Tony Ezeagwu, concerning the Governor’s official movement to the APC.

The Governor’s spokesman dismissed Ezeagwu’s remarks as misleading and an attempt to misrepresent a strategic realignment rooted in development priorities rather than partisan considerations.

He said the defection marks a significant political realignment in Delta, potentially reshaping the 2027 electoral landscape and boosting the state’s access to federal partnerships.

He remarked that the move positions Delta to benefit more from national programs and infrastructure investments, especially at a time of tightened economic priorities.

The statement reads: “The attention of the Delta State Government has been drawn to a recent statement issued by the Labour Party’s South-South Vice Chairman, Mr. Tony Ezeagwu, regarding Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s official defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While we respect the right of all political parties to participate in democratic discourse, it is important to correct the misrepresentations and set the record straight.

Governor Oborevwori’s decision to align with the APC is a strategic and thoughtful move driven by a singular objective: to fast-track Delta State’s development through enhanced collaboration with the federal government.

This decision is not about political survival or personal ambition it is about putting Delta first.

At this critical juncture in Nigeria’s democratic evolution, alignment with the center offers states a rare opportunity to attract greater federal support, foster inclusive governance, and unlock critical infrastructure and economic investments.

As a seasoned legislator and grassroots politician, Governor Oborevwori understands that Delta State cannot afford to remain on the periphery of national politics. His defection reflects a bold and necessary step to reposition the state for lasting progress.

Contrary to the Labour Party’s claims, the defection ceremony was neither wasteful nor selfish. It was a dignified political gathering, attended by stakeholders across party lines, embodying the Governor’s enduring commitment to unity, inclusiveness, and participatory governance.

Governor Oborevwori’s enduring popularity stems from his credible track record and the ongoing delivery of the MORE Agenda, which has brought visible progress to all parts of the state.

Under his leadership, Delta has experienced notable growth in infrastructure, youth empowerment, peace-building, and social development initiatives that transcend partisan boundaries.

Rather than disparage a decision anchored in the best interest of the state, the Labour Party should focus on articulating alternative policies and solutions, if it hopes to be taken seriously as a credible opposition force.

Governor Oborevwori remains the Governor of all Deltans, regardless of political affiliation, and he will continue to work tirelessly to unify the state, deepen democratic values, and drive inclusive growth.”

While urging Labour Party to remove the log in its eyes before the thinking of removing the speck from another person’s eyes, he reminded Tony Ezeagwu that the Labour Party is enmeshed in crisis.