Obinna Eric Nwodo wins Lifetime Achievement Award at Crest Awards

By Kenneth Oboh

Obinna Eric Nwodo, a multi-award-winning Procurement and Supply Chain Management expert, has won the Lifetime Achievement Category at the prestigious Crest Awards in May 2025, celebrating his extraordinary contributions to advancing supply chain practices across Nigeria, the broader African region, and internationally.

This honor highlights the very positive impact of innovative supply chain practices on economic development, sustainability, technology and global competitiveness which Obinna Nwodo is front loading.

With specialized experience spanning both Nigeria and the United Kingdom, Nwodo has built a career marked by strategic procurement, inventory optimization, and supply chain risk management.

Over the years, he has earned a strong reputation for excellence and integrity, consistently delivering results that strengthen operational capacity, reduce risks, and optimize resource use. He currently has an impressive $89 million spend portfolio and has collaborated with some of the world’s top multinationals and industry giants to improve operational efficiency, resilience, and innovation in Nigerian supply chains.

His work continues to position Africa as a competitive player in the global marketplace even with the obvious limitations, contributing not only to business success but also to national and regional economic progress.

“This award represents everything that I have ever dreamed of,” Nwodo said. “It is a celebration of the entire supply chain profession, the resilience, and leadership that drive our industry forward, particularly in Africa where the potential for growth is immense.

“I am humbled and excited to stand alongside so many incredible professionals pushing this field forward. Together, we are reshaping industries, strengthening economies, and opening new pathways for future leaders.”

Beyond corporate achievements, Nwodo’s influence extends deeply into community building and mentorship. As the founder of the Young Supply Chain Professional Community of Nigeria, he leads a vibrant and fast-growing network of over 1000 members drawn from both private and public sectors.

Through this platform, he provides mentorship, fosters collaboration, and encourages young professionals to view supply chain management as a crucial driver of modern business success and national development. His commitment to nurturing young talent is creating a ripple effect that will continue shaping the future of the industry for generations to come.

“Technology and sustainability must be at the core of everything we do,” Nwodo emphasized. “From local procurement strategies to major ERP implementations, every decision we make has an effect, impacting not just businesses but the well-being of communities, families, and entire economies. It is a responsibility I take seriously.”

The Crest Awards is internationally respected for celebrating visionary leaders who champion progress, set new standards, and inspire excellence within their fields. Nwodo’s win places a powerful spotlight on his enduring commitment to embedding technology, sustainability, and best practices into African supply chains, ensuring that companies and industries across the continent remain resilient and forward-looking.

Looking ahead, Nwodo remains steadfast in his mission to discover and advance solutions that not only elevate the companies he serves but also empower the next generation of supply chain leaders. His work leaves a profound legacy, shaping industry policies, enhancing operational excellence, and inspiring professionals across Africa and beyond to drive meaningful change for years to come.