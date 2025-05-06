Obi of Onitsha graces Onitsha Day ’25 in Lagos

…as Union marks centenary anniversary with awards

By Chris Onuoha

The heart of the ancient city of Onitsha in Anambra State will come alive as the Lagos chapter of the Onitsha Improvement Union (OIU), has concluded plans to mark an epoch cultural fiesta, tagged, “Onitsha Day Lagos 2025,” a celebration of centenary anniversary of the Union in Lagos.

In a press statement released by the Onitsha Improvement Union, during a briefing in Lagos, the Union stated that ‘Onitsha Day Lagos’ billed to hold on May 17, 2025 at the Union Bank Club, Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos, is a celebration that showcases the rich cultural heritage and traditions of the Onitsha people.

According to the statement signed by the chairman, Event Organising committee, Akunne Lloyd Ofili Udo and the Publicity and Marketing Lead, Austin Nonso Areh, it stated that this year’s event promises to be an unforgettable experience with a focus on “Ifeji Abu Onicha Erika” and “Igwebuike” which is unity and collective strength, that will lead to progress, and community development in Onitsha Metropolis.

Udo also highlighted that the event activities will include cultural displays and performances; keynote speeches and addresses; special appearances by prominent Onitsha sons and daughters; commemoration of Onitsha Improvement Union’s centenary anniversary and award to notable personalities of Onitsha indigenes.

“Expected to grace that occasion are top government officials; Onitsha indigenes led by the paramount ruler of the city, Igwe Achebe, the Obi of Onitsha and his entourage; Onitsha Improvement Union President General and his entourage from headquarters in Onitsha; Ndichie; Agbalanze, Otu Odu and Indigenous musical troupes from Onitsha,” he said.

Also featuring at the event are the famous masquerades (Agbogho Mmuo and Ijele); Onitsha Age Grades with branches in Lagos.

According to Nonso Areh, the event’s publicity lead, he described the event as another way to showcase the famous and ancient city of Onitsha known as Onicha Mmili, Onicha Ado N’Idu located in Anambra State.

“Onitsha is a one monarch community comprising Onitsha North and South. It is a significant commercial centre with the largest market in West Africa with rich cultural heritage, he said.

Nonso Areh, while mentioning that Onitsha Improvement Union Lagos chapter was established in 1924 in Eko, said that the Union strives to keep alive the rich cultural heritage of Onicha Ado N’Idu by celebrating its centenary with an enviable cultural fiesta.