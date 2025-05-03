Obasanjo, Osinbajo, Obi, Abiodun bid Afenifere leader Ayo Adebanjo farewell

Adebanjo

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has described the late Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, as a titan of integrity, justice and a dogged fighter of true federalism who wanted the best for the country.

Governor Abiodun said this at the funeral service held for Adebanjo at St Phillip Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

He said Adebanjo was a lover of democratic ideals and was among the few who risked their lives opposing fiercely military dictatorship and that he was among the heroes of the democratic governance the country now enjoys.

Among the dignitaries at the funeral service included former President Olusegun Obasanjo, immediate past Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibajo, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, Lagos and Oyo State Governors, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Seyi Makinde.

Others are former governors of the state, Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ibikunle Amosun, the governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Yemi Cardozo, the former Deputy Governor of Ogun State, Sen Adegbenga Kaka among others

Adebanjo, a lawyer, politician, statesman and one of the last standing associates of the late sage Obafemi Awolowo, died in Lagos on February 14, 2025, at age 96.

The governor explained that “Chief Adebanjo was a dogged fighter of true federalism. He persistently argued that Nigeria’s over centralised system of government bred economic imbalance and ethnic tension

“Under his leadership, Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba socio-political group was revitalised becoming a potent force with democratic wisdom pushing for regional integration, restructuring and devolution of powers.

“Beyond politics, he was deeply committed to preserving the rich Yoruba culture, he denounced nepotism, corruption and impunity whenever they rear up their ugly heads and becoming a moral compass for all.

“As Nigeria continues his walk towards democratic consolidation, the life of Chief Ayo Adebanjo remains a timeless blueprint for Nigeria, one defined by courage, conviction and unbending integrity.

“His ideals will continue to live on the heart of millions and his contributions shall continue to serve as path to building a just, united and truly federal Nigeria.”

Ministering at the church service, the Archbishop of Lagos Ecclesiastical Province of Anglican Church and Bishop of Remo Diocese, Bishop Micheal Fape urged the people to live a life of purpose and selflessness just like Adebanjo.

Bishop Fape who spoke on “the purpose of a glorious life” and took his text from John 18 vs 37-38, explained that death is what every mortal would taste at one point or the other.

He said that what would then be of paramount importance is what each individual was able to do with the gift of life before the end would come knocking.

Fape said that Jesus lived a life of purpose as he came to this world to declare the purpose of God which is to save mankind.

The cleric said that same could also be said of Adebanjo whom he described as a fearless advocate of democracy, good governance, justice, equity and fairness.

Fape urged leaders across all levels of government to emulate the late nationalist and foremost Yoruba leader, saying that the situation of the country would be a lot better if the leaders and the led could be more selfless and work for the greatness of the country.