Obangame Express 2025: Gulf of Guinea nations join forces against arms trafficking

By Evelyn Usman

The annual multinational Exercise Obangame Express 2025 officially commenced on Friday, May 9, 2025, in Lagos, with a focused mission to dismantle small arms and light weapons trafficking networks in the Gulf of Guinea (GoG).

The five-day exercise sees the participation of 25 nations, including Nigeria, the United States, and Spain, in a collaborative effort to enhance maritime security and disrupt illicit arms movements. The Nigerian Navy (NN) has deployed an impressive array of assets for the exercise, including six ships, two helicopters, maritime domain awareness equipment, and units from its Special Boat Service (SBS).

Speaking at the flag-off event held at the NNS KADA Naval Base in Apapa, Lagos, the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogala, represented by the Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Michael Oamen, emphasized that Obangame Express has become a critical platform for maritime security cooperation in the Gulf of Guinea.

“Exercise Obangame Express is a multinational military cooperation exercise that brings together states in the Gulf of Guinea. This year, a Spanish warship is joining forces with six of our warships, aircraft, and other assets,” Ogala noted.

He stressed that the primary focus of this year’s edition is on combating small arms and light weapons smuggling, a major security threat in the region. Ogala pointed out that the initiative is aimed at enhancing regional stability and preventing illicit activities, effectively denying access to those attempting to introduce illegal weapons into the region.

According to the Nigerian Shippers Council, the anti-piracy measures led by the NN and other maritime stakeholders have significantly improved safety in the GoG, boosting shipping activities and supporting the blue economy initiative.

In his remarks, the Maritime Programs Officer at the US Consulate in Nigeria underscored the importance of Obangame Express in fostering global partnerships.

“I’m excited about the 14th edition of Exercise Obangame Express, which brings together over 25 countries, including Nigeria. This exercise fosters partnership and cooperation, crucial for building strength and stability in the region,” he stated.

The officer added that the five-day exercise would include Maritime Domain Awareness, Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure (VBSS) operations, and law of the sea exercises, aimed at sharpening the skills of participating navies in monitoring and interdiction efforts.

During his welcome address, the Acting Fleet Commander of the Western Fleet, Captain Levi Deyin, described the exercise not just as training but a strategic imperative to combat growing threats like smuggling, human trafficking, and drug trafficking in the Gulf of Guinea.

He disclosed that the exercise area, located 20–30 nautical miles southwest of Lagos, has been segmented into three zones, each featuring two cruise ships and one foreign vessel. The task force consists of six sovereign ships, including one foreign ship, and three attached units.

“The exercise timetable includes a range of activities, such as Maritime Interdiction Operations, smuggling and narcotics exercises, and maneuvers,” Deyin explained. He added that the exercise would conclude with a debrief on May 13, marking its official end.

The joint efforts displayed during Obangame Express 2025 highlight the commitment of Gulf of Guinea nations and international allies to eradicating arms trafficking and bolstering maritime security within the region.