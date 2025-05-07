NYCN, others condemn media trials, misinformation against Akpabio

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) and other youth groups across the country have strongly condemned what they described as media trials and efforts to tarnish the reputation of Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Nigerian Senate.

In a statement signed by NYCN President, Amb. Solomon Adodo, and made available to journalists in Abuja, the group emphasized the role of accurate information in a democratic society, expressing concern over the spread of misinformation for political and selfish motives.

The statement read, “Information is key, especially in a democratic society like ours. Accurate and reliable information about national issues and events is the cornerstone of objective journalism. However, some individuals have resorted to spreading misinformation through twisted logic and falsehoods to sway public opinion and discredit their adversaries.”

The statement also addressed recent controversies surrounding the conviction of a certain Professor with some media reports attempting to link his criminal record to the Senate President. The group denounced these efforts, describing them as part of a broader campaign of misinformation aimed at undermining Akpabio’s character.

“The deliberate attempt to associate the conviction of a Professor name (withheld) with the Senate President is misleading and part of a larger effort to discredit him.

The statement also criticized previous attacks against the Senate President, including allegations of involvement in a fabricated scandal. The NYCN further urged Nigerians to critically evaluate the information they consume in the media, especially regarding individuals with distinguished public records.

“This disinformation campaign not only misrepresents facts but also seeks to undermine the integrity of our democratic processes. We call on all Nigerians to unite against such attempts to distort the truth and promote divisiveness,” the statement concluded.

The youth group expressed continued support for Senator Akpabio, urging him to remain steadfast in his duties as Senate President. They also reiterated their confidence in his leadership and pledged to collaborate with the Nigerian Senate in its efforts for national progress.