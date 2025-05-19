NUJ condemns attack on private radio station by gunmen in Bayelsa

The Nigeria Union of Journalists, Bayelsa Council, has condemned the recent attack by gunmen on a private radio station, Rhythm 94.7Fm in Yenagoa.

The NUJ Bayelsa Council Chairman, Comrade Tonye Yemoleigha, and the Secretary of Council, Comrade Stanley Imgbi, made their feelings known in a statement to newsmen on Monday in Bayelsa.

They described the attack as a rape on the entire media family in Bayelsa and on press freedom.

“The state council was informed that the gunmen on two separate days, Saturday, May 17, at about 2: 10p.m and on Sunday, May 18, at 4: 40p.m attacked the station and carted away valuables.

“Some of the valuables collected include mobile phones, recorders and operational gadgets belonging to staff on duty,” Yemoleigha said.

He enjoined the security apparatus, especially the Commissioner of Police, to fish out the perpetrators of the crime and bring them to book.

He further urged that a police patrol van be stationed around the media house, as is the case in several strategic points in Yenagoa because of the isolated location of the radio station.

The NUJ Bayelsa boss, however, expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost during the attack