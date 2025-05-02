NSITF champions AI-driven workplace safety in Lagos

By Henry Ojelu

LAGOS — As part of global efforts to foster safer work environments, the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) has intensified its campaign for the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI), robotics, and digital innovations to prevent workplace accidents across Nigeria, with a major campaign event held in Lagos to commemorate the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work.

Themed “Revolutionizing Safety and Health: The Role of AI and Digitalization at Work,” this year’s celebration saw the Lagos Island and Lagos Central Regions of the NSITF take to the streets in a sensitization road walk on Monday, April 28, in a public show of commitment to a tech-driven future for occupational safety.

Speaking during the awareness campaign, Mr. Akinyemi Idowu, Regional Manager of NSITF, Lagos Island Region, stressed the Fund’s commitment to transitioning from a compensation-centered model to a more proactive, preventive approach that harnesses the power of 21st-century technologies.

“Prevention is the new frontier,” Idowu said. “We are no longer just waiting to pay compensation after workers suffer injuries or fatalities. Our mission now is to stop these accidents before they happen, and technology—especially AI—is a game-changer in that process.”

He noted that the rapid deployment of digital tools, including AI-powered hazard detection systems, data-driven risk assessments, wearable safety devices, and robotic process automation, is key to reducing occupational injuries and deaths in Nigeria’s formal and informal sectors.

Also speaking at the event, NSITF, Lagos Central, Branch Manager, Mrs Clement-Esene Florence notes that NSITF is leading the charge by introducing innovative digital methods for identifying workplace hazards, educating employers and workers, and fostering a safety-first culture within organizations.

Highlighting the legal backing for the Fund’s preventive campaign, Mrs Clement-Esene referenced Section 1F of the ECA, which mandates NSITF to work with relevant stakeholders to minimize workplace hazards through training, advocacy, and policy reform.

“Technology must go hand-in-hand with education. We are not just deploying gadgets; we are training people—employers, workers, safety officers—to understand, operate, and benefit from these digital systems,” She emphasized.