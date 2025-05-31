NSF: Tinubu mourns Kano contingent killed in tragic accident

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has received with deep sorrow the tragic news of an accident involving members of the Kano State contingent who were returning from the recently concluded National Sports Festival in Ogun State.

On behalf of the Federal Government, the President extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Kano State, as well as to the families and loved ones of those who died in the accident.

President Tinubu in a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, was quoted as saying: “This is a devastating blow to the nation. It casts a shadow over the National Sports Festival, a celebration of unity, talent, and excellence.

“It has long served as a platform for discovering and nurturing athletes who bring pride to Nigeria on both national and international stages.”

President Tinubu paid tribute to the accident victims, whose dedication and aspirations in their various vocations embodied the resilient Nigerian spirit.

He affirmed that the greatest honour the country can accord them is to take concrete steps to prevent such tragedies in the future and improve safety standards across the nation’s transportation systems.

The President prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and asked God Almighty to grant strength and comfort to the bereaved families.