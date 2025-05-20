NSF: Edo bags 18 medals as weightlifters, kung fu fighters shine

Map of Edo State.

By Solomon Nwoke, Abeokuta

Team Edo is launching a great comeback bid to the top of the medals table at the ongoing 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Abeokuta ,Ogun State.

The state started with an outstanding medal haul, already securing 18 medals in the first three days of the competition.

The state’s athletes delivered a remarkable performance across key sports, particularly in weightlifting and kung fu, underlining Edo’s continued dominance in national sports.

Leading the charge was weightlifter John Aladetun, who bagged 2 gold and 1 silver medal in the fiercely contested men’s 67 kg category.

His performance set the tone for the rest of the contingent, who were eventually inspired to succeed.

Other weightlifters contributed to winning additional five silver and one bronze medals, bringing the total so far to 2 gold, 6 silver, and 1 bronze.

In the Kung Fu category, the team also made significant gains with Kelly Alonge claiming 1 gold medal in the tahulo category.

The rest of the team secured 1 silver and 7 bronze medals, to make a mark in the martial art.

The development brings Edo’s total medal count so far to 18, comprising 3 gold, 7 silver and 8 bronze.

Reacting to the development, Amadin Enabulele, Executive Chairman of the Edo Sports Commission, commended the athletes for their impressive start, describing their performance as a testament to hard work, discipline and determination.

“We are extremely proud of Team Edo athletes. The athletes have shown exceptional resilience and skill, which reflects the level of preparation they underwent before coming to this festival,” he said.

Enabulele noted that the early results were encouraging and pledged the state’s continued support to ensure athletes remained focused and motivated throughout the competition.

“Edo State is committed to sports excellence. Our goal is not just participation, but to dominate and win. We will continue to encourage and reward our athletes as they strive for podium finishes,” he said.