NSCDC seals 7 illegal private guard companies in Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command has sealed seven Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for operating illegally in the territory.

The defaulting PGCs were sealed by the FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu during an operational tour on Wednesday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reveals that the seven PGCs sealed are CEWARA Security in Wuse 2, Most Bright Security, Security China and Ebowise Security in Jabi.

Others are: Barumark Security in Wuye, Segad Security Protection Services in Prince and Princess Estate and Prixair security.

Odumosu said that from the seven sealed PGCs, six were sealed for operating without license while one for operating with an expired licence.

He further said that they were sealed for offences ranging from insignia, threat to national security and public interest, employment of guards without approval and refusal to be subjected to licensing authority.

He stated that according to the laws guiding the establishment of PGCs in Nigeria, non-indigenous security organisations were prohibited.

“As the regulatory agency, there is a need to ensure compliance because according to the provision of the law, before you can operate a PGC, aside from registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), you must also apply for a licence through NSCDC.”

The commandant said that the sealing was to ensure internal security in the FCT.

He further attributed some of the kidnap cases and insecurities in the territory to the non profiling of security guards.

“Some of these operators of PGCs don’t understand the implications of their actions to national security.

“Many of them sew uniforms for random people without having valuable background information about their staff,” he said.

He said that the corps will continue to carry out routine operations to seal defaulting PGCs to serve as deterrent.