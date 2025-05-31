NSC Chairman Shehu Dikko mourns Kano athletes lost in tragic accident

Chairman of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Shehu Dikko, on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, has expressed condolences over the tragic road accident involving the Kano State contingent to the recently concluded National Sports Festival.

According to confirmed reports, the unfortunate incident occurred in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State, claiming the lives of over 20 promising Nigerians athletes, officials, and support personnel who were returning from representing their beloved state in the spirit of unity, sportsmanship, and national pride.

In a statement on Saturday, Dikko said: ‘This is an unspeakable loss not only to the families of the deceased and the people of Kano State, but to the entire country.

“These were individuals who had dedicated themselves to excellence in sports and carried the hope of a brighter future for our nation through their passion and commitment.

“The Federal Government mourns with the Kano State Government, the sports community and every family affected by this painful tragedy. We recognize the deep sense of sorrow this has caused, and we stand in solidarity with the bereaved at this difficult time.

“As a Commission, we are already working in consultation with relevant authorities to provide necessary support and ensure that the memories and sacrifices of those we lost are honored in a befitting manner. It is our duty to ensure such heroes are never forgotten.

“We pray for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed and for quick recovery to those who sustained injuries. May Almighty Allah comfort all of us and give us the strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.”