Nottingham Forest pays tribute to Taiwo Awoniyi in West Ham game

Nottingham Forest paid a touching tribute to Nigerian striker Taiwo Awoniyi ahead of their Premier League encounter with West Ham on Sunday, demonstrating solidarity with the player during a difficult period.

Before kickoff at the City Ground, the entire Forest squad warmed up wearing blank white shirts that carried a heartfelt message on the front: “We’re all with you Taiwo.”

The back of each shirt bore Awoniyi’s name and his iconic No. 9 jersey number.

The emotional moment continued into the match itself. After opening the scoring, midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White celebrated by lifting Awoniyi’s shirt aloft, dedicating the goal to his teammate.

Awoniyi, who has made 27 appearances for Forest across all competitions this season, has struggled for form, managing just one goal.

His recent absence due to injury was felt keenly in the team’s loss to Leicester City, where Forest were forced to finish the game with 10 men.

That situation led to speculation of tension at full-time, with club owner Evangelos Marinakis reportedly expressing displeasure with manager Nuno Espírito Santo.

However, the club later issued a statement denying any confrontation, instead attributing the incident to “shared frustration that the medical team should never have allowed the player to continue.”

Despite spending much of the campaign within the Premier League’s top five, Forest’s recent form has seen them slide out of the Champions League places.

Still, they have secured European football for the first time in over two decades.

However, hopes of qualifying for the Champions League now hinge on other results, even if Forest win their remaining matches.

The Reds will wrap up their season with a decisive clash against fellow top-four contenders Chelsea at the City Ground.

A return to Europe’s elite competition would mark their first appearance since the 1980–81 season.

