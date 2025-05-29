Notorious kidnapper, murder suspect killed in police raid in Rivers

By Daniel Abia – Port Harcourt

A notorious kidnapper and murder suspect, David Uzoma Kamalu, popularly known as ‘M-Kaze,’ was shot dead by operatives of the Rivers State Police Command during a tactical raid on his hideout in Rumuodogu 1 Community, Emohua Local Government Area.

The raid, which occurred around 1:00 a.m. on May 25, 2025, followed days of intensive intelligence gathering, according to a statement released on Thursday by the command’s spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko.

Kamalu, who had been on the wanted list for his involvement in multiple heinous crimes, including the murder and beheading of a local security operative, Mr. Alete—also known as “Hunter Commander”—in January 2025, opened fire on the operatives along with his gang, leading to a gun battle.

“In the ensuing exchange, M-Kaze was neutralized, while several other gang members fled with gunshot wounds,” the statement said.

A search of the criminal’s hideout yielded a cache of weapons and charms, including a pump-action shotgun, two live cartridges, and various local charms believed to be used for protection and intimidation.

Describing Kamalu as a high-value target, Iringe-Koko noted that he was the leader of a dangerous kidnapping syndicate and had orchestrated numerous robberies and abductions along the East-West Road, terrorizing commuters and local residents. A bounty had previously been placed on his head by the former Chairman of Emohua LGA.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, commended the operatives for the successful operation and reiterated the command’s resolve to root out criminal elements from the state. He assured residents that the police would intensify efforts to track down the remaining members of the gang.

The Police also urged the public to be vigilant and report anyone with gunshot wounds or suspicious behavior to the nearest security agency as investigations continue.