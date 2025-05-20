Nothing to be gained from declaration of state of emergency(6), by Eric Teniola

From last week, this is the concluding part of Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s counter-submission in response to that of Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa on the declaration of a state of emergency in the Western Region following the Action Group crisis there.

“Thirdly I say- I said it outside this House and I want to repeat it on the floor of this honourable House- that the action now being taken by the Federal Government is a gross misuse of power; I do not say abuse because as far as I can see there is no abuse yet- I hope the Federal Government does not abuse its power in the process of implementing this Resolution, but so far it is a gross misuse of power; the circumstances which should warrant the use of this power have not yet risen.

“What is more? The Prime Minister was very, very careful in stating the events which led to his having to decide to take this action which he is now taking.

“I never knew him to be journalist, I know him to be an educationist, a politician and a statesman, but like some journalists he has put a little bit of twist and slant in relating the events, so as to show that it is the Action Group, vis-à-vis Chief Akintola that is at fault in this matter. Why did the Prime Minister not tell this House the story which the Police have no doubt told him concerning the events in the House of Assembly on that day! He knows the story but he has chosen not to tell it, and since he has failed to tell it, I will tell that story and challenge the Prime Minister to deny it.

“The truth is that in the House of Assembly that day, Honourable Members were assembled as we are here now assembled; prayers were said and then immediately after that, one Mr. Oke, a supporter of Chief Akintola, a Member from Ogbomosho, jumped on the desk and was running about on the desk and then lifted a chair and struck somebody on the head. That is how it started, and then thereafter one Mr. Ebubedike, the Member for Badagry, who lives in Ajeromi, took the Mace and then in an attempt to strike the Speaker with the Mace, the Mace struck the Table and broke into two. These events were witnessed by the Police and then chairs were lifted and were thrown all over the place by supporters of Chief Akintola.”

By 232 to 44, the Prime Minister’s motion was passed.

Parliament approved the emergency regulations, which created the post of administrator Western Region, and gave the holder powers to nominate commissioner to exercise ministerial powers under his direction, to make any orders necessary in the absence of any other laws adequate to restore law and order and good government, and to amalgamate the local government police forces into the Nigeria police. He could imprison anyone spreading misleading reports, prohibit processions and meetings, detain or restrict persons in the interests of public order, and search premises without warrant.

Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa exercised his new prerogative to appoint his doctor friend, Senator Chief Moses Adekoyejo Majekodunmi, the minister of health who still belonged to no party, as administrator.

The two people who gained from the declaration of the state of emergency were Chief Majekodunmi (1916-2012) and his then ADC, Captain Murtala Mohammed (November 8, 1938 – February 13, 1976), who later became the head of state and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in July 1975, when the government of General Yakubu Gowon (90) was overthrown. His appointment as ADC was his first contact with government activities.

