Not just celebs spraying money, tackle corruption too – Actor Deyemi to EFCC

Nollywood actor Deyemi Okanlawon has weighed in on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) recent clampdown on the abuse of the naira.

Speaking during an interview on Nollywood On Radio, Okanlawon criticised the EFCC for what he sees as an undue focus on entertainers while more serious cases of corruption and crime continue to plague the country.

“Two things, I think that because something is cultural does not make it right. We have a culture that does not really emphasise on maintenance of things,” he said.

While acknowledging the need for respect toward national symbols like the naira, the actor suggested the campaign could be part of a broader cultural shift.

“They are saying have respect for the naira, have respect for your country, maybe that is the way to do it.”

However, Okanlawon was quick to point out that enforcement should not target one group while overlooking deeper systemic issues.

“But the second thing is that I also think there are so many issues with corruption and crime going on in the country across different segments of people,” he said.

“So this move by the agency to come against entertainers is a bit too much in the light of everything else that we are trying to deal with.

“If every day we hear about corrupt officials, politicians, or organisations being brought down by the agency, we’d be more likely to trust that they’re acting in our best interest. Then, if they ask us to stop something like spraying money, we’d likely obey without question because we’d trust that the agency has the moral right to make such requests.”

