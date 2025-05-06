Northern group defends Matawalle, dismisses allegations as politically driven

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Concerned Northern Forum has dismissed recent reports against the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mohammed Matawalle, as politically motivated and urged the public to focus on his achievements rather than the circulating allegations.

At a press conference in Kaduna on Tuesday, Alhaji Aliyu Muhammad, Chairman and Convener of the group, clarified that earlier statements made regarding Matawalle had been based on misleading information. He emphasized that the media reports were exaggerated and were part of a “political witch hunt” by opponents envious of the Minister’s accomplishments.

“We want to make it clear that these allegations are politically motivated and aimed at distracting Matawalle from his duties, as well as tarnishing his reputation,” Alhaji Muhammad said.

He highlighted Matawalle’s successes during his tenure as the Governor of Zamfara State, pointing to his efforts in improving security, infrastructure, healthcare, and education. Among his notable achievements, the forum cited the construction of a new airport, roads, and improvements to the state’s water system. Matawalle’s administration also invested in over 200 Hilux vehicles, ambulances, and solar-powered street lights in Zamfara’s capital.

Additionally, Matawalle’s contributions to the healthcare sector included the construction of special primary healthcare centers in all 147 wards, general hospitals, and the clearing of backlogs for NECO and WAEC examinations. His commitment to technology was also evident through the establishment of a Digital World ICT Center and a Command and Control Room in Gusau.

As Governor, Matawalle furthered the state’s development through investments, including the renovation of the State House of Assembly and the purchase of the Best Premier Hotel in Abuja as a state asset.

The Concerned Northern Forum called on the public to disregard the allegations against Matawalle, emphasizing that these were baseless and politically motivated. “Matawalle did well as Governor, and he continues to excel in his current role in the security sector, contributing to the success of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda,” the group concluded.

The forum expressed support for the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and urged the public to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the government’s initiatives.