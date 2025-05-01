Northeast Governors Forum expresses dismay over rising cases of Boko Haram renewed attacks

By Ndahi Marama, Damaturu

The North East Governors’ Forum (NEGF), comprising the Governors of Adamawa, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States, with the Governor of Bauchi state represented by the Deputy have expressed dismay over the renewed attacks by Boko Haram terrorists which have left hundreds dead with property worth billions of naira destroyed.

In a communique signed by the Chairman of the forum, governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Zulum at the end of their 11th meeting hosted in Damaturu by his counterpart, Hon. Mai Mala Buni insisted that, the federal government and the security agencies, especially the military should launch an aggressive onslaught in addressing the over decade conflict which has ravaged the socio-economic development of the region.

Reading out the 9- point communique by governor of Taraba state, Kefas Agbu said: ” 1. The Forum commends the Federal Government of Nigeria in its effort at improving the security of the country and resolved to collaborate and support in all matters to address emerging security issues in the country.

“2. The Forum notes with dismay the rising activities of the insurgents in the subregion and call for the armed forces, other security agencies and community leaders to reappraise their strategy in the counter insurgency onslaught in the region.

“3. Forum notes that addressing the security challenge in the Northeast requires a multidimensional approach of not only the kinetic strategy but also address the root causes such as youth employment through vocational and technical education, improved road networks, improving education and reducing poverty.

“4. The Forum is committed to addressing the issues of security by tackling the current situation while addressing some of the root causes.

“5. Forum notes that the poor road network in the subregion is contributing to the insecurity in the region. It calls on Mr. President to as a matter of urgent concern address the issue of abandoned project which is critical to addressing poverty, insecurity and general underdevelopment of the subregion.

“6. Forum recommits itself to the opening up of the subregion to investment opportunities, agriculture for food security, combating climate change, skills acquisition and the industrialization of the subregion to provide employment to the teaming youths who are vulnerable to recruitment into the army of the insurgents.

“7. Forum notes the role of the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) in the development of the subregion and call on the Commission to be more engaging with the various state governments on their development needs and priorities, especially in critical sectors such as road and transportation infrastructure, education, and health.

“It equally called on the Commission to rededicate itself to its core mandate which is to rebuild the subregion after the devastation of the insurgency and be more proactive in the delivery of existing project in the subregion by keeping track with project delivery timelines.

“8. Forum notes significance of the Nigerian Law school Yola Campus within the region and resolved to support its expansion by providing additional hostel accommodation, water supply and other facilities to improve the admission capacity of the campus and make it more conducive for training.

“9. Lastly, Forum resolved to work closely with the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE) by providing office space in each state, support the enrolment of Almajiri and out-of-school children into formal school, provision of vocational and technical education as well as develop a unified approach to addressing the menace in the subregion”.

The next date for the meeting is scheduled for 27th – 29th, July, 2025 in Jalingo, Taraba state.

In attendance were Governor of Gombe state, Alhaji Inusa Yahaya, Adamawa state, Hon. Ahmadu Fintiri, Borno state, Professor Babagana Zulum and the host, Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state.

Others include Taraba state governor, Kefas Agbu, while that of Bauchi was represented by his Deputy, Mohammed Abdulkadir. Also in attendance are some national assembly members, traditional rulers and top government officials.