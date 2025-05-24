North Central Women call on Tinubu to uphold rights of women in politics

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

…Back Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

A coalition of women leaders from Nigeria’s North Central zone has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to uphold democratic principles and protect the rights of women in politics, following the filing of a lawsuit involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

In a statement released on Saturday under the banner of the North Central Women Front (NCWF), the group expressed concern about the implications of the case for women’s political participation and public perception of gender equity in governance.

The statement, signed by NCWF Chairperson Mrs. Mary Adamu, urged the Federal Government to ensure that all legal actions are handled with transparency and fairness, without creating the impression of political targeting.

“The situation involving Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has raised concerns among many women in the region,” the statement noted. “It is important that the government continues to promote inclusivity and equal treatment for all citizens, regardless of gender.”

The group emphasized the need for peaceful dialogue and lawful resolution of conflicts within the nation’s political landscape, calling on leaders to avoid actions that could be misinterpreted as attempts to silence dissent or discourage female participation in governance.

They further urged President Tinubu to encourage open and constructive engagement within the National Assembly and to support efforts that strengthen institutional integrity and public confidence.

While refraining from commenting on the details of the ongoing legal matter, the NCWF called for what it described as “a more reconciliatory and respectful approach” to addressing political differences.

The group concluded by commending Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for her commitment to public service and encouraged continued advocacy for women’s rights and representation in national affairs.