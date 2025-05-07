Nord CEO gifts brand new A9 SUV to renowned chess player, Tunde Onakoya

By Theodore Opara

Fast growing Nigerian auto maker, Nord automobile, has presented a brand new Nord Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) to the world renowned Chess player, Tunde Onakoya, who is the brand Ambassador for Nord. Only last year, he was presented with a Nord A7 SUV by the Chairman/CEO of Nord Automobiles, Mr. Tobi Ajayi.

Mr Tobi Ajayi, Chairman/CEO of Nord Automobiles, (right) with Tunde Onakoya, renowned chess player during the presentation of a brand new Nord A9 SUV to Onakoya in his office in Lagos

Tunde Onakoya is a prominent Nigerian chess player known for breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest chess marathon, playing for an astonishing 64 hours. He is also the founder of Chess in Slums Africa, a charity that uses chess to educate children in underserved communities.

Making the presentation in the company’s showroom located at Lekki area of Lagos state, Nord’s Chairman/CEO, Tobi Ajayi, stated that Nord decided to identify with Tunde Onakoya because he aligns with the culture and vision of the company.

According to him, “we sell intelligent and smart vehicles as well as identify with the Nigerian people, and these we have seen in Tunde Onakoya. He is very smart and intelligent and has traveled to all parts of Nigeria to find talents”.

Recalling the history of the purely Nigerian company he founded only a few years ago, the Nord boss stated that “we started Nord to show Nigerians that they can buy brand new cars without breaking the bank”.

On his part, the world acclaimed Chess player, who referred to the Chairman-CEO of Nord as the Elon Musk of Africa, said his experience with the Nord A7, was very refreshing and rewarding.

He stated that the successes recorded by Nord automobiles within a few years of establishment by Tobi Ajayi, has shown that “it is possible to do great things with small things”.

According to him, “it has been a very wonderful experience, particularly because it is an indigenous Nigerian brand, it is high time we change the narrative about local talents and their capabilities”.

Tunde Onakoya also relived his experience driving the Nord A7, saying “the first thing is that when people see me drive the car, they are curious about the brand, the logo itself is very distinct. The car announces my arrival in many places, it is very strong to withstand the different Nigeria roads”.

He added that “I am also impressed about the quality of the design, it has very bold presence, Nord is a brand that Nigerians should be proud of”.

According to him, he got prompt and customer-friendly after-sales services from Nord throughout the time he drove the Nord A7, and looks forward to same treatment with his newly acquired Nord A9.