Nollywood stakeholders assess two years of Tinubu’s administration

Nollywood stakeholders have expressed mixed feelings about President Bola Tinubu’s administration after two years in office. While some believe the sector has made progress, others think otherwise.

Tinubu’s economic reforms, such as removing fuel subsidies and unifying foreign exchange rates have led to increased costs of living and doing business and this has affected the entertainment industry, particularly in terms of production costs and consumer spending power.

But some of the stakeholders in the movie industry,who shared their thoughts on how the industry has fared in the past two years, believed that the sector has recorded some progress, particularly with the introduction of the Creative Economy Development Fund. Tinubu’s administration launched the Creative Economy Development Fund, CEDF, to provide sustainable financing for Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries, aiming to fuel innovation, create jobs, and diversify the economy.

Infrastructure and Local Content

Fidelis Duker, a popular filmmaker and founder of Abuja International Film Festival, believes this initiative will positively impact the industry. He expressed optimism that by the 3rd anniversary of this administration next year, the effect of this initiative will positively impact on the production of new projects and increased collaboration within the sector. Duker, however, emphasized the need for improved infrastructure and promotion of local content to strengthen the industry.

“I have been screaming that what we need is infrastructure and I hope the government will focus on improving infrastructure and promoting local content which will ultimately strengthen the industry,” Duker posited

He noted that most of the successes recorded so far in the sector have been driven by individuals and therefore, urged Tinubu’s led government to provide more support to revitalize Nigeria’s vibrant entertainment landscape and tap into its enormous potential.

“Some agencies under the creative sector have shown capacity for development of the sector like the National Film and Video Censors Board but much is needed from the Bola Tinubu government,” he added.

Connection with Creative Industries

Alex Eyengho, chairman of the Association of Nollywood Core Producers, praised the administration for connecting with the creative industries through value-adding activities and providing access to grants and loans. Eyengho however urged President Tinubu to push the MOPICON document to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill to bring order and professionalism to the industry.

He said, “We are beginning to feel the efforts being made at creating the enabling environment for stakeholders in the industry. This is in addition to opportunities to access grants and single digit loans, as a result of special packages. Going forward, however, the greatest challenge of Nollywood at the moment is that of an umbrella structure enacted by the National Assembly and passed into law by the President. To this end, I urge President Tinubu to push the much-awaited Motion Picture Council of Nigeria (MOPICON) document to the National Assembly as an Executive Bill, for ease of passage into law. MOPICON will bring order, sanity and deepen professionalism in the industry,” Eyengho stated.

Similarly, Osezua Stephen-Imobhio, Founder, African Indigenous Language Festival, argued that there’s no clear direction for the industry, despite the positive appointments. Though he

commended the administration for appointing professionals to lead government agencies, citing Dr. Shuaibu Hussein’s appointment as a notable example.

“I can count only one or two appointments that can truly be considered square pegs in square holes, Dr. Shuaibu Hussein’s appointment as the DG /CEO of NFVCB was a notable example. His achievements and relationships with industry practitioners and stakeholders are evident for all to see,” Osezua said.

Challenges and Concerns:

Lancelot Imasuen, a respected film producer, noted that the administration’s performance was hindered by economic hardship and insecurity in the country. According to him, this administration cannot be said to have performed creditably well in the past two years, given the prevailing economic hardship coupled with the rising insecurity in the country. He, however, hailed the administration for creating a dedicated Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy, describing it as a step in the right direction.