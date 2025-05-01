Nobody can break me and my deputy – Niger Governor Bago

Governor Mohamed Umar Bago of Niger state wearing a hat and his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba in white cap during an official outing last week.

By Wole Mosadomi, Minna

Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State has dismissed rumours of a rift between him and his deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, stating emphatically that their relationship remains strong and united.

“Nobody can break me and my Deputy. The relationship between us is perfect; both of us are working on the same goal,” Governor Bago declared in response to widespread speculations about a breakdown in their working relationship.

The clarification comes amid reports of an alleged resignation by Deputy Governor Garba and his purported departure from his official residence over the weekend. Social media platforms were awash with claims that the Deputy Governor had packed out of his official quarters and was preparing to tender a resignation letter.

Fueling the rumours was a reported disagreement over the replacement of a consensus candidate submitted by the Deputy Governor for the forthcoming Shiroro Local Government elections—Garba’s home constituency. The last-minute replacement was said to have reopened previous disagreements between the two top officials.

However, the Deputy Governor’s Press Secretary, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, swiftly refuted the claims, describing them as baseless and unfounded. “I am presently in his official residence; he is upstairs and I am downstairs,” she said. “The Deputy Governor, Comrade Yakubu Garba, is still the Deputy Governor of Niger State and remains in his official residence. There is nothing like a resignation.”

She added that had there been any official development regarding a resignation, the office would have issued a formal statement. “What is being circulated on social media is completely inaccurate,” she emphasized.

Despite the clarification, observers noted a sharp drop in traffic around the Deputy Governor’s official residence on Monday, with no visible signs of him reporting for duty, which further fueled the speculation. As of press time, his exact whereabouts and activities for the day remained unconfirmed.

Since assuming office nearly two years ago, Governor Bago and Deputy Governor Garba have publicly demonstrated a collaborative working relationship. The Governor has consistently delegated responsibilities to his deputy, who often represents him at key events across the state.

Just last Thursday, both officials were seen attending an official function at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport in Minna, alongside ministers and dignitaries. Shortly thereafter, Governor Bago embarked on an official trip to Russia, handing over state affairs to his deputy in his absence.

Despite these reassurances, an insider described the relationship between the two as “cosmetic,” hinting that Comrade Garba may still be considering resignation in what was described as “a more honourable exit.”

As of now, no official statement has confirmed such intentions, and both the Governor and Deputy Governor continue to maintain their respective roles within the administration.