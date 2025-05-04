No winner as Ajagba, Bakole settle for draw in heavyweight clash

Nigerian heavyweight Efe Ajagba and Congolese contender Martin Bakole fought to a dramatic majority draw in a highly anticipated clash at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on Sunday morning.

The ten-round bout, staged as part of the undercard for Canelo Álvarez’s showdown with William Scull, ended with two judges scoring it 95-95 while a third narrowly gave the edge to Ajagba at 96-94.

The result left fans and analysts stunned, especially as Bakole had entered the ring as a slight favourite.

The fight marked a pivotal moment for both boxers. For Bakole, it was a shot at redemption following a devastating second-round knockout loss to Joseph Parker earlier this year.

For Ajagba, it was a chance to extend his five-fight winning streak and build on the momentum from his dominant win over Guido Vianello in April 2024.

Ajagba, 30, who suffered his only professional defeat to Frank Sánchez in 2021, came into the ring with an imposing record of 20 wins—14 by knockout—and one loss.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of the fight, the Nigerian expressed confidence in his championship potential: “I have the abilities, I have the skills, I have the power—everything to become a heavyweight champion.”

Despite bookmakers favouring Bakole with odds of 1.27 (-400) against Ajagba’s 3.30 (+330), the bout proved to be an evenly matched contest filled with heavy exchanges, tactical movement, and moments of grit from both sides.

The draw leaves both fighters at a crossroads, with ambitions still firmly set on securing a world title shot in a division currently dominated by unified champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF titleholder Daniel Dubois.

While neither man was able to produce a defining win, the performance reaffirmed their status as serious contenders in boxing’s most competitive division.

Calls for a rematch are already building as the boxing world digests a result that left more questions than answers.

Vanguard News