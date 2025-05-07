No vacancy in Agu-Awka Govt house — Onunkwo declares, confident of APGA’s victory

…Says APGA and Soludo Are Unshakable in Anambra

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — Frontline senatorial aspirant for Anambra South Senatorial District under the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, has declared that there is “no vacancy in Agu-Awka Government House” come November 8 and beyond.

Speaking to journalists in Onitsha during a Thanksgiving service organized by APGA’s National Chairman, Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa, Onunkwo urged political parties and individuals to abandon their pursuit of the governorship seat, insisting that Governor Charles Soludo and APGA remain firmly entrenched in Anambra politics.

According to Onunkwo, “Nobody can unseat APGA or Soludo because the party has done a lot for Ndi Anambra over the years since it took over the governorship seat in 2006. APGA has been glued to Anambra, and Anambra has been glued to APGA in good faith.”

Onunkwo, who also serves as the Chairman of Seahorse Lubricants Industries Limited, expressed optimism not only for APGA’s continued dominance in the state but also for his own senatorial ambition. He aims to fill the vacant seat for Anambra South Senatorial District, left open by the demise of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah.

“I have done a lot for the people as an individual, and I intend to go to the Senate to amplify my efforts with good and favourable laws and empowerments for the good people of my constituency. So, I am therefore using this medium to ask them to send me to the Senate to work for them,” he stated confidently.

Onunkwo also expressed gratitude to God for restoring Barrister Sylvester Ezeokenwa as the authentic National Chairman of APGA, describing the resolution as a path to stability and unity for the party. He noted that Ezeokenwa’s leadership had brought an end to the internal crisis that nearly fractured the party.

The APGA senatorial hopeful remains resolute that the party’s grip on Anambra politics will only strengthen in the upcoming elections.