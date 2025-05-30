No unconditional reopening of drug markets – NAFDAC

FILE IMAGE

…Payment of Investigative Charges Remains Non-Negotiable – Adeyeye

By Chioma Obinna

LAGOS – The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has refuted online claims suggesting it has unconditionally reopened Nigeria’s open drug markets, describing the reports as misleading.

Speaking during a press conference in Lagos on Friday, NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, reiterated that all reopenings remain conditional on compliance with regulatory requirements and the payment of investigative charges by affected shop owners.

“There is no unconditional opening of any market or shop,” Adeyeye asserted. “NAFDAC is standing strong. We are not caving in. It is time to protect our people. It is time to stop women dying.”

She addressed concerns about a trending Google news headline suggesting the agency had relaxed enforcement, saying such reports were false and do not reflect the agency’s position.

Updating the media on recent enforcement efforts in major open drug markets such as Idumota (Lagos), Ariaria (Aba), and the Onitsha Bridgehead market, Adeyeye revealed that over ₦1 trillion worth of counterfeit, expired, falsified, and substandard medicines—including illicit narcotics—were seized between February 9 and March 27, 2025.

“At the Bridgehead market alone, we evacuated 137 40-foot truckloads of illicit drugs, including 10 full truckloads of unregistered Tramadol,” she disclosed.

Prof. Adeyeye emphasized that all affected traders must report to NAFDAC’s Onitsha office to collect their investigative charges and sign an undertaking acknowledging the temporary status of their shop reopenings.

“It is simple: you come, pay the charges, and sign the agreement. Then we reopen your shop—temporarily and under strict conditions. You are not staying there permanently.”

She also pointed out that none of the affected shops had valid site licenses from the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), a core condition for operation. While acknowledging that a few shops may have been compliant, she explained the blanket closure was necessary to enforce broad accountability.

“When nine out of ten shops are in violation, we cannot leave one open. This action was essential to restore order.”

Adeyeye noted that those resisting compliance were primarily linked to the illegal importation and distribution of narcotics. “These individuals are bringing in narcotics to destroy the minds of our youth. We must stop that.”

She further clarified that the current enforcement is in line with a presidential directive aimed at relocating open drug markets to Coordinated Wholesale Centres (CWC) across the country. She cited Kano as a successful example, where traders were relocated after a decade-long legal tussle.

“For 10 years, they took PCN to court, halting regulation. But a landmark judgment ended that. With the support of 150 security personnel, we enforced their relocation to the Kano CWC.”

Adeyeye said the crackdown reflects Nigeria’s commitment to international health and trade standards. “We want to trade globally. But that requires following global practices. If not, we cannot boost our GDP or create jobs.”

Highlighting the dangers of unregulated drug markets, she warned that patients with chronic illnesses are at risk of death due to counterfeit medicines.

“Someone with hypertension or diabetes taking substandard medicine from these markets could die. That is what we are trying to prevent.”

She concluded emphatically: “Whatever is circulating online about unconditional reopening is false. NAFDAC is not caving in. We remain firm in our commitment to public health and safety.”