No child should die of malnutrition when we can do something – Mrs Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The wife of the governor of Anambra State, Mrs Nonye Soludo has said that there is no justification for any child to die of malnutrition when something could be done to prevent it.

Mrs Soludo, who spoke during the inauguration of measles rubella vaccination and distribution of Nonye’s Healthy Living Pap, which she initiated and produced, urged mothers to always strive to give their children food that are rich in nutrients and immunize them as and when due.

She described Nonye’s Healthy Living pap as a balanced meal for malnourished children, adding that it is being distributed free of charge in all health facilities in the state.

Many mothers present at the ceremony, who have been feeding their children with the pap, testified that it is very nutritious and facilitates the growth of their children.

The governor’s wife, who expressed joy at the impact of the pap, which is produced in Awka, said she would ensure that it is made available to every household in the state.

She said: “The Healthy Living Pap has proven to be another great intervention that has changed the nutritional history of Anambra State. I’m happy to describe this one as a solid milestone – one that will be remembered by humanity and time.

“We wouldn’t have achieved the results without the efforts of our dedicated health workers who ensured that the product got to the right persons. Thank you so much for your efforts and resilience.

“While I’m glad that we’ve recorded significant results in the process, I wish to appeal that we build on the current tempo and push more to cover more grounds.

“We will not have achieved a comprehensive result if there are still children out there who need this supplement but have not gotten it. No child should die out of malnutrition in Anambra State when we can do something.

“As a mother, a woman, and a public health advocate, I am particularly moved by the significance of what we’ve all gathered here to identify with. It marks a critical step forward in our collective effort to protect our children — the future of our dear state — from preventable diseases.”

She called on parents, guardians, caregivers, as well as community and religious leaders and other stakeholders in Anambra State to join hands with her to ensure that children are properly fed.

On immunization, Mrs Soludo said it is about building trust, spreading awareness, and ensuring that every parent, caregiver, and community leader understands the importance of immunization.

The ceremony was attended by a representatives of World Health Organization,(WHO) and UNICEF, as well as supervisors of health and nutrition officers in the 21 local government areas of the state.