No automatic ticket for House of Assembly members in APC — Ayiri

Chief Ayiri Emami

By Jimitota Onoyume

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta State, Ayiri Emami, has said the party intends to have an open primary for House of Assembly, chairmanship and councillorship positions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ayiri, who spoke at Prince Francis Agbowosile residence in Warri, Delta State, reaffirmed his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and said the understanding that gave rise to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and other leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, to collapse PDP’s structure into the APC covered only the governor.

He urged members of the APC and new entrants, especially from the PDP, to work for the interest of the APC.

He also commended the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2023 general elections, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, for building the political structure of the APC before others joined.

His words: “When I was away, our party’s chairmanship candidate in the last council election, Prince Francis Agbowosile, celebrated my 50th birthday anniversary. I was abroad and it happened that the period fell on my birthday. I thank Francis for what he did. I was away when the PDP collapsed its leadership into the APC. We are now one.

“Though we have new entrants in our party, we will still keep our relationship. Now we have all agreed to work together for President Bola Tinubu. We will continue to stand with him. We will also support the governor of the state because we are all one. No automatic ticket in APC for Delta State House of Assembly, we must contest. I will not ignore Chief Ovie Omo-Agege. We won’t say because of the new entrants we will forget our original party leader whose structure we stand on. As Chief Ovie Omo-Agege was campaigning he was also campaigning for President Tinubu.”.