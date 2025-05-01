NNPCL: Our earlier protest was based on misunderstanding — Group clarifies stance on Kyari

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

An anti-corruption group, Concerned Citizens Against Corruption (CCAC), has clarified its previous stance on former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Mallam Mele Kyari, stating that its earlier protest calling for a probe was based on a misunderstanding of the company’s operations.

Kyari, who served as the GCEO of NNPCL until his disengagement by President Bola Tinubu on April 2, 2025, had faced pressure from various quarters, including a protest by CCAC on April 23, calling for scrutiny of his tenure.

However, speaking at a press conference in Abuja, CCAC Convener, Kabiru Matazu, acknowledged that the group’s actions were premature and based on incomplete information.

“Despite our patriotic intentions to promote accountability and transparency, we were misinformed about the facts surrounding certain transactions involving NNPCL,” Matazu said.

He explained that the group acted in good faith but later came to understand that agreements such as the one involving Matrix Energy were in line with NNPCL’s statutory functions.

“There is nothing illegal in the company’s operations under Mallam Mele Kyari as we were previously led to believe. Our call for a probe stemmed from a limited understanding of how the corporation functions,” he stated.

Matazu noted that NNPCL, under Kyari’s leadership, operated within the legal and regulatory framework and worked closely with relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Petroleum.

He also acknowledged Kyari’s role in key reforms and initiatives, including the push for local refining and the revitalization of public refineries, describing them as notable milestones during his tenure.

“Having reviewed the positions of various credible stakeholders in the petroleum sector, including labor unions and professional associations, we now recognize that our initial position was not well-informed,” he said.

The group announced it is officially withdrawing its earlier petition and protest, emphasizing that it remains committed to the fight against corruption but also to fairness and accuracy in its advocacy.

“We extend our apologies for any unintended consequences of our earlier actions. Our intent was never to misrepresent the facts,” Matazu concluded.