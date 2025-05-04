NNPCL: I’m ready to account for my stewardship – Mele Kyari

Group Managing Director, NNPC, Mele Kyari

By Obas Esiedesa, Abuja

Amid a growing probe into his tenure at the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), former Group Chief Executive Officer Mele Kyari has maintained that he served both the company and the nation diligently. He also expressed his readiness to account for his stewardship.

Last week, three managing directors of the company’s refineries in Kaduna, Port Harcourt, and Warri were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over alleged mismanagement of $2.96 billion earmarked for the rehabilitation of the refineries.

In response to the allegations and public speculation, Kyari took to his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), to deny any involvement in financial misconduct.

He wrote: “I served not only my country but also God. I am happy to account for my stewardship.

Over the past few days, and particularly in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from concerned family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in EFCC custody.

This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome known only to them.

At present, I am taking a well-deserved rest following the dissolution of the management and board of the NNPCL, where I served as Group Chief Executive Officer.

Having served the NNPC and NNPCL for 34 years—17 of those in management roles, and nearly six years as CEO—I had little time off, not even two weeks of leave. I am thankful for the opportunity to serve under Presidents Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

I must emphasize that I served with the fear of God, knowing fully well as a Muslim that if I do not account before man, I will account before Allah. I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship.

However, the spread of disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose—not the NNPCL, nor the country—especially as it risks sending the wrong signals to investors and the international community.

I urge the media to be circumspect and avoid misleading the public with unverified stories or matters still under investigation by relevant authorities.

I sincerely thank my family and friends who have reached out or attempted to do so. I assure them that I am available to respond to all lawful queries.”