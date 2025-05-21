Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB lists three demands, calls for transparent trial

Nnamdi Kanu

By Nwafor Sunday

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called for greater transparency in the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, at the Federal High Court in Abuja, urging public access to court proceedings and independent media coverage.

In a statement signed by Comrade Emma Powerful, IPOB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, the group expressed concern over what it described as restricted media access and closed-door trial sessions, which it claims contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

Citing Section 36(3) of the Constitution, IPOB emphasized that, “All criminal trials must be held in public,” and argued that the current judicial process undermines public trust in the legal system.

“Justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done,” the group stated, calling on the court and prosecution to open the proceedings to public scrutiny.

IPOB noted that previous high-profile trials in the country were held under media observation and questioned the rationale behind the current restrictions.

The group further expressed concern over the manner in which proceedings are being managed, saying such an approach could affect public perception of fairness in the judicial process.

To address these concerns, IPOB outlined the following three key demands:

Live streaming of court proceedings in the trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Unrestricted access for independent and non-partisan media outlets, including international observers.

Balanced and fair media reporting, reflecting both prosecution and defense arguments.

The group stressed that the issue goes beyond Kanu’s personal case, stating that it reflects on the broader principles of judicial transparency, constitutional adherence, and citizens’ rights to a fair trial.

Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is facing charges related to treasonable felony, has been in custody since his arrest and extradition in 2021. His case has drawn significant national and international attention, particularly in relation to issues of self-determination and due process.