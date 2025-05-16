NJC reforms restoring trust in Nigeria’s judiciary – Watchdog

Court

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – A civic advocacy group, Judiciary Watch, has hailed the National Judicial Council (NJC) for taking firm and courageous steps to rid the judiciary of unethical practices and restore public trust in the justice system.

The group commended the NJC’s decisive actions against judicial officers found guilty of misconduct, calling the measures a strong commitment to transparency, integrity, and accountability.

In a statement signed by its Chairman, Mallam Bukar Hamza, Judiciary Watch specifically applauded the NJC for suspending two judges and recommending the retirement of two heads of court over allegations of misconduct.

The group also noted instances where judges faced compulsory retirement for age falsification, describing such actions as necessary for rebuilding public confidence in the judiciary.

“The NJC’s ability to exercise disciplinary control over erring judicial officers, while still protecting those facing unfounded allegations, is a clear indication of its balanced and just approach to judicial reform,” the statement read.

Judiciary Watch further highlighted the role of the Judges’ Performance Evaluation Committee in assessing and monitoring judicial officers’ performance.

The group lauded the NJC’s use of performance evaluations not only as a disciplinary tool but also as a benchmark for appointments and budgetary considerations.

“The council’s internal checks are proving to be effective. By evaluating performance and enforcing discipline where necessary, the NJC is reinforcing the credibility of the judiciary,” the group added.

Mallam Hamza urged other oversight bodies to emulate the NJC’s standards and maintain diligence in ensuring accountability within their sectors.

The watchdog further urged the NJC to remain steadfast in its mandate, emphasizing that the fight to clean up the judiciary is pivotal to the survival of Nigeria’s democracy and the rule of law.

“The fight to clean up the judiciary is not just about the judiciary itself but about the survival of Nigeria’s democracy and the rule of law,” the statement emphasized.