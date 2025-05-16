NIS adopts deployment of CORS network, commissions multipurpose cooperative plaza

By Chinedu Adonu

The President of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS), Surv. Dr. Matthew Olomolatan Ibitoye, FNIS, has described the adoption and deployment of the Continuously Operating Reference Systems (CORS) network in Enugu State as a major stride towards enhancing the accuracy and quality of surveying products.

Surv. Ibitoye made this statement on Thursday, May 15, 2025, during the commissioning ceremony of the Enugu State Branch Surveyors Cooperative Plaza and the launch of the CORS network.

“I warmly congratulate all members of the branch for their unity, dedication, and cooperation with the leadership in bringing these laudable projects to fruition,” he said.

He further explained that the CORS network would improve sustainable land administration, infrastructure monitoring, and survey plan charting, among other functions. He noted that it would also bolster the effectiveness of the Office of the Surveyor-General and the Enugu Geographic Information System (ENGIS) in delivering their respective mandates.

The NIS President called for continuous support from Governor Peter Mbah for surveyors in the state.

“I urge the administration to include qualified surveyors in policy formulation processes and provide them with appropriate job opportunities within the state’s development agenda,” he appealed.

Representing Governor Peter Mbah at the event, the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Barr. Chimaobi Patrick Okorie, praised NIS for its innovative move. He pledged the state government’s commitment to partnering with and supporting the institution.

The Chairman of NIS Enugu State Branch, Surv. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Nnamani, FNIS, provided a brief history of the multipurpose Cooperative Plaza.

“The multipurpose Cooperative Society of NIS Enugu State Branch acquired this premises in 2016 under the administration of Surv. (Sir) M. O. Omeje, FNIS. The edifice was constructed under the leadership of Surv. Dr. A. U. Didigwu, FNIS, and Venerable Surv. Dr. N. E. Chiemelu, MNIS, and was completed and commissioned by the current administration of Surv. E. C. Nnamani, FNIS, in 2023,” Nnamani explained.

Surv. Nnamani highlighted that surveys conducted in Enugu and its environs were previously referenced to control stations like TB20 or ECS120p, while other towns used local origins. He disclosed that the branch invested over one hundred million naira to establish the CORS network as a commitment to improving services in Enugu State and supporting the state government’s drive for a seamless land administration system.

“With this network, Enugu State has now joined the ranks of Lagos, Ogun, Abuja, and Kaduna in possessing a modern and accurate position-fixing system that will significantly enhance land administration,” he added.

The event, which included a ribbon-cutting ceremony and unveiling of a commissioning plaque by the NIS President, also featured a welcome address from the Chief Host, Surv. E. C. Nnamani, FNIS, as well as goodwill messages from the Registrar of the Surveyors Council of Nigeria and the incoming President of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Surv. Chief Pious Chukwuemeka Eze, FNIS, among others.