NIMC approves price review of products, services

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) on Thursday reviewed the prices of its products and services after a decade of maintaining the same pricing structure.

The Head, Communication Unit, NIMC, Dr Kayode Adegoke, said in a statement that NIMC conducted a comprehensive review to ensure alignment with current operational costs and industry standards.

Adegoke said that the revised pricing structure aimed at maintaining the quality and integrity of NIMC’s services while ensuring affordability and accessibility for Nigerians.

He said that the new prices would take effect immediately.

“NIMC warns all Front-End Partners (FEPs) to adhere strictly to the new pricing structure. Any FEP found charging more than the approved rates will face sanctions, including licence revocation.

“NIMC is committed to protecting the interests of Nigerians and ensuring that our services are delivered at fair and transparent prices,” he said.

According to the NIMC spokesman, the new pricing structure will be published on NIMC’s website, www.nimc.gov.ng, where it can be accessed by all Nigerians and relevant stakeholders.

Adegoke said that NIMC reaffirmed its commitment to providing secure and reliable identity services to Nigerians.

He encouraged the public to report any FEP charging above the approved rates to the Commission’s Inspectorate and Enforcement Unit via [email protected].

Meanwhile, the NIMC Director-General/Chief Executive, Mrs Abisoye Coker-Odusote, thanked Nigerians, sister agencies and its partners for their steadfast support.

She expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, harmonisation partners and staff of NIMC for their immeasurable support towards building a strong and lasting National Identity System. (NAN)