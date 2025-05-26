Nile University of Nigeria’s MBBS Degree Gains UK GMC Approval, Opens Global Opportunities for Graduates

In a landmark development that reflects Nile University of Nigeria’s growing global recognition and commitment to academic excellence, the General Medical Council (GMC), United Kingdom, has recognized the MBBS degree awarded by Nile University, officially listing it among acceptable overseas qualifications for medical licensure in the UK.



This pivotal approval means that graduates of Nile University’s College of Health Sciences are now eligible to apply for the GMC’s Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) test, and for subsequent registration to practice medicine in the UK, without the need for individual qualification assessments.



The GMC’s Registration and Revalidation Directorate in an official email affirmed that “the Primary Medical Qualification (PMQ) awarded by Nile University currently meets the Council’s standards for an acceptable overseas medical qualification”. As a result, any doctor who earns their PMQ from Nile University can proceed to the PLAB process and registration with confidence, bypassing the typical case-by-case evaluation often required for international graduates.



The General Medical Council (GMC) is the UK’s principal medical regulatory body. It ensures good medical practice across the country by setting professional standards for doctors, physician associates (PAs), anaesthesia associates (AAs), and their educators, while safeguarding the quality of patient care.



In a related development, Nile University’s College of Health Sciences has also been listed in the World Directory of Medical Schools (WDMS), a global reference for medical institutions recognized by leading accreditation bodies. This listing confirms that students and graduates of Nile University are eligible to apply for certification from the Educational Commission for Foreign Medical Graduates (ECFMG) in the United States, a necessary step for those wishing to pursue postgraduate medical training or licensure in the U.S.



Additionally, medical degrees obtained from Nile University are now accepted by medical organizations in Canada, further opening pathways for graduates to pursue global careers in healthcare.



Speaking on this recognition, the Vice-Chancellor, Nile University of Nigeria, Prof. Dilli Dogo FNAMed, stated, “The recent recognition of our MMBS programme by the UK’s General Medical Council and the listing of our College of Health Sciences on the World Directory of Medical Schools mark a defining moment for us at Nile University of Nigeria. These feats not only validate the quality of our medical programme but also reflect our unwavering commitment to global standards in healthcare education. Our graduates can now confidently pursue medical careers across the UK, US, Canada, and beyond, contributing meaningfully to global healthcare systems and showcasing the excellence of Nigeria-trained professionals on the world stage.”



These milestones reaffirm Nile University’s status as a world-class institution of higher learning, dedicated to training the next generation of healthcare professionals who are prepared to meet both national and international standards of excellence.

About Nile University of Nigeria



Nile University of Nigeria is a private multidisciplinary university established in 2009 and located in Abuja, Nigeria. Nile University is committed to building future generations of professionals and leaders who can thrive and positively impact society by leveraging academic innovation, state-of-the-art facilities, and a talented team of faculty and staff. The university currently has eight faculties (Health Sciences, Law, Engineering, Computing, Science, Arts & Social Sciences, Management Sciences, Environmental Sciences) and a School of Postgraduate Studies offering over 40 undergraduate programmes and more than 50 postgraduate programmes. Nile University is owned by Honoris United Universities, the first and largest pan-African private higher education with 16 institutions across 10 African countries.



About Honoris United Universities



Honoris United Universities is the first and largest pan-African private higher education network committed to transforming lives through relevant education for lifetime success. Collaborative intelligence, cultural agility, and mobile mindsets are at the heart of the Honoris approach to educating the next generation of leaders and professionals to make a transformative impact on a global scale. Honoris combines the expertise of its member institutions to develop world-class African human talent with an entrepreneurial mindset and 21st-century skills to thrive in the world of work.



Recognized as a New Champion by the World Economic Forum, Honoris comprises a community of 100,000+ students on 76 campuses in 26 cities. The network is formed of 16 institutions: multidisciplinary universities, specialized schools, technical and vocational institutes, contact, distance, and online institutions. Honoris has transformed more than 1.2 million lives to date with a legacy of 250+ years of experience in education, supported by exclusive academic partnerships and exchange programs in more than 250 universities across Europe, North America, and Asia. To strengthen its employability mandate, students benefit from an ecosystem of over 1,000 employer partners. More than 490 degrees are offered in Medicine, Health Sciences, Engineering, IT, Business, Law, Architecture, Digital and Creative Arts, Fashion and Design, Media, Political Science, and Education.



Honoris United Universities. Education for Impact. www.honoris.net

For Media Information

Abel Kure

Senior Marketing Communications & PR Officer

Nile University of Nigeria.